Noel Gallagher opens up about his tinnitus due to years of playing gigs

10 June 2020, 15:06 | Updated: 10 June 2020, 15:20

Noel Galalgher performs at Madcool Festival 2019
Noel Galalgher performs at Madcool Festival 2019. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he suffers from the condition, which sounds like a "whistling kettle" in his ear.

Noel Gallagher has revealed he suffers from tinnitus due to years of playing live shows.

The former Oasis frontman appeared on Matt Morgan's podcast Funny How? recently, where he spoke about everything from the heydays of the Manchester band to how playing live over three decades has affected his hearing.

"It's the one (ear) I stand in front of my guitar amp with," the Ballad of the Mighty I singer revealed. "It's pretty bad."

"So I went to the doctors and did all the tests and all that. If you can believe it, tinnitus is the sound of your own brain, because what stops you from hearing the sound of your own brain is this kind of protective receptors of what have you and when they wear away you can just hear your own brain."

READ MORE: Why Noel Gallagher dedicated Cast No Shadow to Richard Ashcroft

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast
Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. Picture: Radio X

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Gallagher also talked about how he might consider launching his own podcast.

"We're talking about it. When I get my studio up and running we'll get it together," he revealed. "We'll have nice expensive microphones, we can even have cups of gin."

Listen to the latest from Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast:

READ MORE: Anaïs Gallagher shares photos from the Black Lives Matter protests

Latest Videos

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the first Bill & Ted Face the Music teaser trailer

Bill & Ted Face the Music first teaser trailer revealed: When is it released?

News

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays performs at Penn Fest 2019

Shaun Ryder opens up on testicular cancer scare

Music News

Eric Cantona recites Dear White Brother poem on Instagram

WATCH: Eric Cantona recites Dear White Brother poem

News

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil speak to Radio X about the Black Lives Matter protests

VIDEO: Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil speaks out on Black Lives Matter protests

Biffy Clyro

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

LOVE & YouTube LFW Party Hosted By Katie Grand & Derek Blasberg At The Standard, London

Anaïs Gallagher shares photos from the Black Lives Matter protests
Noel Gallagher in 2019

Text to win a guitar signed by Noel Gallagher

Noel and Liam Gallagher in 1998

Does Liam Gallagher have to pay Noel to sing Oasis songs?

Oasis

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher in Tokyo in 1994

Liam Gallagher is hopeful for an Oasis reunion "more than ever"

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft in the 1990s

Why Noel Gallagher dedicated Cast No Shadow to Richard Ashcroft

Oasis