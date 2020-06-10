Noel Gallagher opens up about his tinnitus due to years of playing gigs

Noel Galalgher performs at Madcool Festival 2019. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he suffers from the condition, which sounds like a "whistling kettle" in his ear.

Noel Gallagher has revealed he suffers from tinnitus due to years of playing live shows.

The former Oasis frontman appeared on Matt Morgan's podcast Funny How? recently, where he spoke about everything from the heydays of the Manchester band to how playing live over three decades has affected his hearing.

"It's the one (ear) I stand in front of my guitar amp with," the Ballad of the Mighty I singer revealed. "It's pretty bad."

"So I went to the doctors and did all the tests and all that. If you can believe it, tinnitus is the sound of your own brain, because what stops you from hearing the sound of your own brain is this kind of protective receptors of what have you and when they wear away you can just hear your own brain."

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. Picture: Radio X

Gallagher also talked about how he might consider launching his own podcast.

"We're talking about it. When I get my studio up and running we'll get it together," he revealed. "We'll have nice expensive microphones, we can even have cups of gin."

