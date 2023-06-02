Noel Gallagher on why he's "not really comfortable" playing big arenas

Noel Gallagher on writing new album Council Skies in lockdown, his favourite Oasis tune and more

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker, who released his Council Skies album today, revealed to Johnny Vaughan why he prefers to play solo shows in theatres.

Noel Gallagher isn't "comfortable" playing big arenas.

The former Oasis rocker might be planning to take his Council Skies album on the road in UK venues later this year, but he told Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang why he prefers more intimate venues.

The Pretty Boy singer revealed: If I could go on tour and just do theatres all over the world, that would be great. In England I do big arenas, which. I’m still not really comfortable about.”

Asked why, he added: "I think you need a singer for that kind of thing, who’s a bit larger than life. I’m a bit like, ‘Look I’ve got these songs and that’s it. I don’t tend to do the audience participation thing.

"Whereas when you get theatres you’re a bit closer to the crowd and when they start heckling and asking ridiculous questions, you can just go ‘What was that?’”

Noel Gallagher prefers playing smaller venues and theatres. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

Quizzed he'd rather play festivals or his own shows, the 56-year-old musician replied: “I think I prefer doing my own shows, but festivals are great ‘cause I don’t tend to headline them. Glastonbury was great because of course I went on before Paul McCartney, but I don’t really have much of a preference."

Despite boasting a solo career of over 10 years, the Manchester artist has discussed the fine balance of playing his own tracks with Oasis songs at his shows to ensure everybody goes home happy.

“That’s a balance in itself, in getting the tunes right," he told Johnny Vaughan. "The Oasis ones, I tend to sing most of the B-sides and In America you may as well be talking Chinese to them. [Puts on American accent] ‘Hey man, what is this?’

“But in England it’s great, so you’ve got to balance it out right so it’s good for you and it’s good for them and everybody goes home happy.”

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' fourth studio album, Council Skies, is out now.

Noel Gallagher's Council Skies tracklist:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight Pretty Boy Dead to the World Open the Door, See What You Find Trying To Find a World That's Been and Gone: Part 1 Easy Now Council Skies There She Blows! Love Is a Rich Man Think of a Number

Noel Gallagher - According To Google

