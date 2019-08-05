Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce new EP and single This Is The Place

Noel Gallagher July 2019. Picture: Sharon Latham/Press

The Mancunian legend returns with a new, psychedelia-tinged EP, which is the follow-up to Black Star Dancing.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release a second new EP called This Is The Place on 27 September.

The former Oasis legend has recorded three brand new songs for the five-track EP, including the title track, A Dream Is All I Need To Get By and Evil Flower - along with two remixes.

The new songs feature female backing vocalists and offer Noel’s nod to classic psychedelic music of the late 1960s.

Earlier this year, Gallagher told Radio X that the second EP will be “a very Mancunian-sounding record”.

He explained: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it, while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’”

The title of the lead track comes from the poem This Is The Place, written by Tony Walsh in the aftermath of the bomb attack on Manchester Arena in May 2017.

This Is The Place follows the release of the Black Star Dancing EP back in May.

The track-listing for This Is The Place is as follows:

This Is The Place

A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

Evil Flower

This Is The Place (Dense & Pika Remix)

Evil Flower (The Reflex Revision)