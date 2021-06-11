Noel Gallagher is planning "tour of Oasis songs"

Noel Gallagher says he will probably do a tour of mostly Oasis hits. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The Mancunian legend is considering heading out on the road for an acoustic tour with an orchestra.

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he's planning a tour in which he only performs Oasis songs.

"I will probably get round to a tour of mostly Oasis songs when I do the acoustic thing," he told The Sun.

“There is always a plan to take that out properly with an orchestra on tour, but I am not sure when that will happen because of the COVID s**t.”

The star, whose greatest hits album Back The Way We Came Volume 1: 2011 - 2021 is released today (11 June), claimed that he didn't worry about his Oasis legacy when recording new material with the High Flying Birds.

"I am in the trenches with the songs and I follow my instincts," he explained. "How they come out is how they come out. As a whole, High Flying Birds is a totally different set-up to Oasis. They couldn’t be more different.

“But when I put together a show, you have to merge the two. You can’t charge people £70 a ticket and not do a handful of Oasis songs, some of the most famous songs of the Nineties.

“It is a privileged position to be in."

Noel's next project is a documentary about their legendary 1996 Knebworth gigs and Gallagher admitted watching the footage back made him realise how important brother Liam's contribution was.

"I have to say, listening to the audio on that, we were on fire," he said. "Liam was at his absolutely f***ing peak and I’ve since realised Oasis was at its best when he was at his best. And when he started to deteriorate, the band started to go downhill.

"After, it was death by 1,000 cancellations until finally we’d had enough.

“It was great looking back at it and I could actually see what all the f***ing fuss was about."

Back The Way We Came Volume 1: 2011 - 2021 is a new double album that features tracks from Noel Gallagher's three solo albums, plus the EPs Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place and Blue Moon Rising. The album also includes two previously unreleased tracks: We’re On Our Way Now and Flying On The Ground.