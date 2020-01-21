Louis Tomlinson adds Noel Gallagher songwriting credit to Walls single

The former One Direction star was granted permission by the Oasis legend to use elements of three classic tracks from the Manchester band.

Louis Tomlinson has added Noel Gallagher as a songwriter on his Walls track.

The former One Direction star - who is releasing an album of the same name on 31 January 2020 - asked the ex-Oasis rocker’s permission to lift elements of the Manchester band’s classic tracks Stop Crying Your Heart Out, Cast No Shadow and Acquiesce on his new single.

Despite the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer's usual disdain for pop music, it appears he has allowed the former boy-bander to use the Oasis-inspired elements and add him as a writing credit.

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1.Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 2. Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Replying to a fan on Twitter who remarked upon the fact Gallagher is credited on his track, Tomlinson wrote: "I was surprised when he approved it. Massive respect."

I was surprised when he approved it. Massive respect — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 16, 2020

Noel Gallagher’s approval may have come as a particular shock to the 28-year-old as the rocker has previously slammed One Direction as “cocksuckers”.

Speaking to Esquire in a scathing rant about the state of pop music back in 2013, he said: "Does anybody give a f**k about what any of these current pop stars are up to? Who gives a shit what f**king One Direction do? Cocksuckers, all of them in rehab by the time they're 30."

Watch the official video for Louis Tomlinson's Walls and see if you can hear the Oasis tracks:

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced live dates for 2020.

The This Is The Place singer will play two dates at the Manchester O2 Apollo from 24-25 March and a date at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 17 March in aid of The Teenage Cancer Trust.

This will add to his previously announced Forest Live dates and his special show at Kendwood House on London's Hampstead's Heath.

See Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' 2020 dates:

24 March - O2 Apollo Manchester

25 March - O2 Apollo Manchester

27 March London's Royal Albert Hall

Thursday 18 June - Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk

Friday 19 June - Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Sunday 21 June 2020 - London's Kenwood House, Hampstead Heath

Friday 26 June - Sherwood Pines, near Mansfield, Notts.

