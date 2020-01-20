Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce 2020 UK tour dates

20 January 2020, 08:38

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

Gallagher will also release a new EP, called Blue Moon Rising in March...

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a series of new UK live shows.

The former Oasis man will play two homecoming gigs at the O2 Apollo Manchester on 24 and 25 March.

The band will also play London’s Royal Albert Hall on 27 March as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts which run that week. Also on the bill for the charity's 30th anniversary will include Stereophonics and Paul Weller (25 March), Groove Armada (20 March) and Nile Rodgers and Chic (29 March).

Tickets for all shows are to go on sale Friday 24 January at 9.30am and will be available from noelgallagher.com/live.

The shows will coincide with a new Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds EP, titled Blue Moon Rising, which will be available from 6 March 2020. It will feature the recent single Wandering Star.

Track listing for the Blue Moon Rising EP is as follows:

Blue Moon Rising
Wandering Star
Come On Outside
Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision)
Blue Moon Rising (7” Mix)

Noel's other live dates for 2020 include a show at London’s Kenwood House on 21 June and a headline performance at Bristol Sounds on 24 June, as well as a series of gigs for Forest Live in Suffolk (18 June), Staffordshire (19 June) and Nottinghamshire (26 June).

Latest Videos

Liam Fray of Courteeners at Radio X

Liam Fray on new Courteeners album More. Again. Forever.

Courteeners

Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend at Radio X

Ezra Koenig breaks down his most iconic songs

Vampire Weekend

Ricky Wilson explains the story behind Kaiser Chief's I Predict A Riot

VIDEO: Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson explains the story behind I Predict A Riot

Kaiser Chiefs

Dom finds out where he's driving his Prize Dump on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Dom finds out where he's driving for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep

The Chris Moyles Show

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

Noel Gallagher reveals how Half the World Away became the theme tune to The Royal Family

Noel Gallagher reveals how Half the World Away became The Royle Family theme song
Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher says he's "ready to call it a day"

Noel Gallagher and The Fast Show's John Thomson in 2011

Noel Gallagher was supposed to appear on The Fast Show

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher responds to Liam's claims he called him "begging" for Oasis reunion
The A to X of the 2010s

The A to X of the 2010s

Features