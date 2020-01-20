Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce 2020 UK tour dates

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

Gallagher will also release a new EP, called Blue Moon Rising in March...

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a series of new UK live shows.

The former Oasis man will play two homecoming gigs at the O2 Apollo Manchester on 24 and 25 March.

The band will also play London’s Royal Albert Hall on 27 March as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts which run that week. Also on the bill for the charity's 30th anniversary will include Stereophonics and Paul Weller (25 March), Groove Armada (20 March) and Nile Rodgers and Chic (29 March).

Tickets for all shows are to go on sale Friday 24 January at 9.30am and will be available from noelgallagher.com/live.

The shows will coincide with a new Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds EP, titled Blue Moon Rising, which will be available from 6 March 2020. It will feature the recent single Wandering Star.

Track listing for the Blue Moon Rising EP is as follows:

Blue Moon Rising

Wandering Star

Come On Outside

Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision)

Blue Moon Rising (7” Mix)

Noel's other live dates for 2020 include a show at London’s Kenwood House on 21 June and a headline performance at Bristol Sounds on 24 June, as well as a series of gigs for Forest Live in Suffolk (18 June), Staffordshire (19 June) and Nottinghamshire (26 June).