Noel Gallagher and Garbage announce joint US tour

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage are set to embark on a joint US tour.

The former Oasis rocker and Shirley Manson and co will visit the length and breadth of North America, with dates in June and July which will see them play everywhere from Santa Barbara, California to Boston, Massachusetts.

Find out where Noel Gallagher and Garbage are headed on their US tour dates, who's joining them as support and how to buy tickets.

What are Noel Gallagher & Garbage's 2023 US tour dates?

  • 2nd June: Auburn, Washington, White River Amphitheatre
  • 3rd June: Ridgefield, Washington, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
  • 6th June: Concord, California, Concord Pavilion
  • 7 thJune: Santa Barbara, California, Santa Barbara Bowl 
  • 9th June: Los Angeles, California, The Greek Theatre
  • 10th June: San Diego, California, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • 11th June: Phoenix, Arizona, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • 13th June: Salt Lake City, Utah, USANA Amphitheatre
  • 15th June: Denver, Colorado, Levitt Pavilion Denver
  • 17th June: Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion
  • 18th June: Del Valle, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • 21st June: West Palm Beach, Florida, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 
  • 22nd June: Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • 25th June: Franklin, Tennessee, FirstBank Amphitheater
  • 27th June: Chicago, Illinois, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
  • 28th June: Madison, Wisconsin, Breese Stevens Field
  • 29th June: Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music CenterJULY
  • 1st July: Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
  • 3rd July: Toronto, Ohio, Budweiser Stage
  • 6th July: Clarkston, Michigan, Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • 8th July: Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
  • 10th July: New York, New York, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
  • 13th July: Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion
  • 14th July: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, TD Pavilion at the Mann
  • 15th July: Boston, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Who's supporting Noel Gallagher and Garbage on tour?

Support comes from special guests Metric. The Canadian band, who formed in Toronto in 1998, consists of Emily Haines (lead vocals, synthesizers, guitar, tambourine, harmonica, piano), James Shaw (guitar, synthesizers, theremin, backing vocals), Joshua Winstead (bass, synthesizers, backing vocals) and Joules Scott-Key (drums, percussion).

When do Noel Gallagher and Garbage tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all upcoming shows go on sale this Friday 17th February at 10am local time from Ticketmaster.

What are Noel Gallagher's 2023 UK dates so far?

  • 21st July PennFest, Buckinghamshire
  • 23rd July: Splendour Festival 2023, Nottingham
  • 28th July: South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London
  • 5th August: Heritage Live, Audley End, Saffron Waldon, Essex
  • 19th August: Orchard Live, Caldicot Castle, Monmouthshire
  • 20th August: Hardwick Festival, Sedgefield, County Durham
  • 24th August: Vivary Park, Taunton
  • 26th August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester
  • 27th August Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland

Tickets for all shows are available from www.noelgallagher.com now.

