Noel Gallagher and Garbage announce joint US tour

Noel Gallagher and Garage will embark on a US tour. Picture: 1. Matt Crocket/Press 2. Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker and Shirley Manson and co will set out on joint North American dates this summer. Find out how to buy tickets.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage are set to embark on a joint US tour.

The former Oasis rocker and Shirley Manson and co will visit the length and breadth of North America, with dates in June and July which will see them play everywhere from Santa Barbara, California to Boston, Massachusetts.

Find out where Noel Gallagher and Garbage are headed on their US tour dates, who's joining them as support and how to buy tickets.

What are Noel Gallagher & Garbage's 2023 US tour dates?

2nd June: Auburn, Washington, White River Amphitheatre

3rd June: Ridgefield, Washington, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6th June: Concord, California, Concord Pavilion

7 thJune: Santa Barbara, California, Santa Barbara Bowl

9th June: Los Angeles, California, The Greek Theatre

10th June: San Diego, California, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

11th June: Phoenix, Arizona, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

13th June: Salt Lake City, Utah, USANA Amphitheatre

15th June: Denver, Colorado, Levitt Pavilion Denver

17th June: Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion

18th June: Del Valle, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21st June: West Palm Beach, Florida, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

22nd June: Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

25th June: Franklin, Tennessee, FirstBank Amphitheater

27th June: Chicago, Illinois, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

28th June: Madison, Wisconsin, Breese Stevens Field

29th June: Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music CenterJULY

1st July: Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center

3rd July: Toronto, Ohio, Budweiser Stage

6th July: Clarkston, Michigan, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8th July: Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

10th July: New York, New York, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

13th July: Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion

14th July: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, TD Pavilion at the Mann

15th July: Boston, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Who's supporting Noel Gallagher and Garbage on tour?

Support comes from special guests Metric. The Canadian band, who formed in Toronto in 1998, consists of Emily Haines (lead vocals, synthesizers, guitar, tambourine, harmonica, piano), James Shaw (guitar, synthesizers, theremin, backing vocals), Joshua Winstead (bass, synthesizers, backing vocals) and Joules Scott-Key (drums, percussion).

When do Noel Gallagher and Garbage tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all upcoming shows go on sale this Friday 17th February at 10am local time from Ticketmaster.

What are Noel Gallagher's 2023 UK dates so far?

21st July PennFest, Buckinghamshire

23rd July: Splendour Festival 2023, Nottingham

28th July: South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London

5th August: Heritage Live, Audley End, Saffron Waldon, Essex

19th August: Orchard Live, Caldicot Castle, Monmouthshire

20th August: Hardwick Festival, Sedgefield, County Durham

24th August: Vivary Park, Taunton

26th August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

27th August Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland

Tickets for all shows are available from www.noelgallagher.com now.

