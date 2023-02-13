Noel Gallagher and Garbage announce joint US tour

The former Oasis rocker and Shirley Manson and co will visit the length and breadth of North America, with dates in June and July which will see them play everywhere from Santa Barbara, California to Boston, Massachusetts.
Find out where Noel Gallagher and Garbage are headed on their US tour dates, who's joining them as support and how to buy tickets.
27th June: Chicago, Illinois, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
28th June: Madison, Wisconsin, Breese Stevens Field
29th June: Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music CenterJULY
1st July: Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
3rd July: Toronto, Ohio, Budweiser Stage
6th July: Clarkston, Michigan, Pine Knob Music Theatre
8th July: Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
10th July: New York, New York, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
13th July: Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion
14th July: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, TD Pavilion at the Mann
15th July: Boston, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Who's supporting Noel Gallagher and Garbage on tour?
Support comes from special guests Metric. The Canadian band, who formed in Toronto in 1998, consists of Emily Haines (lead vocals, synthesizers, guitar, tambourine, harmonica, piano), James Shaw (guitar, synthesizers, theremin, backing vocals), Joshua Winstead (bass, synthesizers, backing vocals) and Joules Scott-Key (drums, percussion).
When do Noel Gallagher and Garbage tickets go on sale?
Tickets for all upcoming shows go on sale this Friday 17th February at 10am local time from Ticketmaster.
What are Noel Gallagher's 2023 UK dates so far?
21st July PennFest, Buckinghamshire
23rd July: Splendour Festival 2023, Nottingham
28th July: South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London