Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to play Forest Live 2020 dates

The former Oasis rocker will play shows in Thetford Forest, Cannock Chase Forest and Sherwood Pines this June. Find out how to buy tickets.

Noel Gallagher is set to play a string of gigs as part of the Forest Live series next year.

The former Oasis rocker and his High Flying Birds will play three shows in 2020, taking to Thetford Forest near Brandon, Suffolk on Thursday 18 June, Cannock Chase Forest near Rugeley, Staffordshire on 19 June and in Sherwood Pines near Mansfield Nottinghamshire on Friday 26 June.

The Wandering Star singer will be joined by Australian outfit Confidence Man at the outdoor shows, which celebrates forests and natural woodland areas.

Tickets go on sale at Friday 6 December from 9am.

Ahead of the gigs, Gallagher will release his third EP, Blue Moon Rising, in March next year - following this year's Black Star Dancing and This Is The Place EP.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England. It introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last nineteen years.

Previous Forest Live headliners include Paul Weller, Foals, Kasabian and more.

Tickets from Forest Live concerts help look after the nation’s forests sustainably, helping to create beautiful places for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and trees to grow.

Tickets £52.50 (plus £6.25 booking fee) from Forestry England's box office at 03000 680400 or online at www.forestryengland.uk/music

See Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' 2020 Forest Live dates:

Thursday 18 June - Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk

Friday 19 June - Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Friday 26 June - Sherwood Pines, near Mansfield, Notts.

Noel Gallagher has also recently announced a headline slot at Bristol Sounds 2020.

The former Oasis rocker will play the bill-topping set on Wednesday 24 June at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre next year, just ahead of nearby Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 24-28 this year.

Supergrass have also been confirmed as headliners for the festival on 23 June, while Jack Savoretti will close Bristol Sounds on 28 June.

