Noel Gallagher and Supergrass to headline Bristol Sounds 2020 just before Glastonbury takes place

25 November 2019, 14:39 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 14:41

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to headline Bristol Sounds 2020
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to headline Bristol Sounds 2020. Picture: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images

The Wandering Star singer and Alright rockers will top the bill at the festival, which takes place at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are among the headliners for Bristol Sounds 2020.

The former Oasis rocker will play the bill-topping set on Wednesday 24 June at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre next year, just ahead of nearby Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 24-28 this year.

Supergrass have also been confirmed as headliners for the festival on 23 June, while Jack Savoretti will close BristolSounds20 on 28 June.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 29 November from 9am.

Last year's Bristol Sounds saw headline performances from Bloc Party, Elbow, and The Cinematic Orchestra, who played the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Meanwhile, last week saw Noel Gallagher stress that the feud with his brother Liam was anything but banter.

Speaking to Beats 1, the Wandering Star singer talked about how his sibling seems to change his stance on him by the day.

When it was muted that Liam was quick to speak "kindly" of him, Noel interjected: "Can I stop you there? That doesn't mean shit to me.

"Because he's on fucking Twitter right now, saying the exact opposite."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "If he's in here, on camera, playing to the gallery, fine, good.

"Actually, when it fucking matters, when he's abusing my wife and my kids, it's like no no no no no, you don't get to fucking do both, do you know what I mean?

"Either be a c**t and own it, right, or don't be a c**t."

The Manchester rocker concluded: "When I eventually see him, he'll realise it's not fucking banter."

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

The Chris Moyles Show

Stephen Graham stars in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video

VIDEO: Stephen Graham plays Father Christmas in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video
Edward Norton talks his visit to Abbey Road studios

VIDEO: Edward Norton talks to Chris Moyles about his visit to Abbey Road studios

The Chris Moyles Show

Matt gets 365 beers delivered to the Radio X office and Chris Moyles is loving it

VIDEO: Matt has to take home a year's of supply beer and Chris Moyles is loving it

The Chris Moyles Show

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher on feud with brother Liam: "It's not f***ing banter"

Noel Gallagher says Oasis reunion unlikely due to 'moron' Liam's tweets

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds release Wandering Star single
Liam and Noel Gallagher at the Oasis show at Knebworth, August 1996

Can Liam Gallagher sing Oasis songs?

Oasis

Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Boris Johnson

Noel Gallagher reveals if he prefers Boris Johnson to brother Liam