Noel Gallagher explains why he wouldn't let Liam use Oasis songs in As It Was

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer has revealed in a new interview why he told his estranged brother "go f*ck yourself" when it came to using Oasis songs in his As It Was documentary.

Noel Gallagher has explained why he refused to allow his brother and former bandmate Liam to use Oasis songs in his As It Was documentary.

Liam's recent documentary was released last month and charted his comeback and the making of his first solo debut album, As It Was, but notably missing from the film was the biggest hits from the Manchester band.

Asked about whether he denied his brother the right to use his Oasis tracks, Noel told Variety: "Oh, I turned it down, yeah. If some fucking moron is going to make a film slagging me off, calling my wife a cunt, after trolling my kids on the Internet, after being a filthy little misogynist sexist prick who cannot keep his fucking mouth off Twitter, and then call me to ask me a favour, I’m like, ‘Wow. You are as dumb as you fucking look'".

The Black Star Dancing singer added: “I don’t give a fuck what music you have in your film; you’re not putting any of mine in. It’s like, ‘Can I ask you a favour?” No, you can’t. Go fuck yourself."

"You’re not using my songs to sell his fucking film.”

Noel is referring a recent war of words in which he recently accused his brother of sending "threatening messages" to his wife via his daughter Anaïs.

After she shared what appeared to be a screenshot of Liam's message to the teen model, which read: "Tell your step Mam to be very careful," Liam responded with an apology online.

The Shockwave singer wrote: "My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x".

However, he's soon backtracked on his apology - instead asking people to "get things into perspective".

Liam previously slammed his brother for not allowing Oasis songs in the documentary, taking to Twitter to write: "Ive just been informed that I’ll be sued by the not so mighty little fella and his goons at ignition if I use any footage of me singing oasis yes oasis songs in AS IT WAS who’s bitter now eh ps Dya want a hand selling those tickets AS YOU WERE LG x".

