Noel Gallagher announces new UK date for 2024

Noel Gallagher has announced more dates for 2024. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The former Oasis rocker will play a date at O2 Academy Bournemouth next month.

Noel Gallagher has announced a fresh date for 2024.

The former Oasis rocker will play O2 Academy Bournemouth on Monday 18th March this year, with special guests soon to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday 22nd February at 9am.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Next month NGHFB head to @O2AcademyBmouth on Monday 18th March! Tickets are on sale this Thursday at 9am. pic.twitter.com/B3ZiTcoVKo — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 19, 2024

The news comes after Council Skies singer announced another headline summer show at Warwick Castle on 21st July 2024.

The outdoor date will see him joined by fellow Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, as well as The Weave - made up of Blur's Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Warwick Castle, Sunday 21st July, with special guests @Johnny_Marr, and @The_Waeve. Tickets on sale Friday 23rd, 10am. pic.twitter.com/DQhC5LRVhe — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has unveiled his partnership with Gibson Guitar, which has seen them release 20 signed Gibson ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars for a good cause.

In celebration of the grand opening of the #GibsonGarageLondon, Noel has partnered with @gibsonguitar to release 20 signed Gibson ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars.



The Noel Gallagher ’78 Les Paul Custom will only be available in-person on the official opening day of the new flagship… pic.twitter.com/EiS3Tflhd7 — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 19, 2024

The limited run of 20 guitars, hand-signed by Noel Gallagher - which were inspired by the guitar given to him by Johnny Marr - will be made exclusively available on the opening day of the Gibson Garage London this Saturday 24th February.

All profits from the sale of these guitars to be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust Charity.