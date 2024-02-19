Noel Gallagher announces new UK date for 2024

19 February 2024, 16:48 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 18:26

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher has announced more dates for 2024. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The former Oasis rocker will play a date at O2 Academy Bournemouth next month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has announced a fresh date for 2024.

The former Oasis rocker will play O2 Academy Bournemouth on Monday 18th March this year, with special guests soon to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday 22nd February at 9am.

The news comes after Council Skies singer announced another headline summer show at Warwick Castle on 21st July 2024.

The outdoor date will see him joined by fellow Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, as well as The Weave - made up of Blur's Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has unveiled his partnership with Gibson Guitar, which has seen them release 20 signed Gibson ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars for a good cause.

The limited run of 20 guitars, hand-signed by Noel Gallagher - which were inspired by the guitar given to him by Johnny Marr - will be made exclusively available on the opening day of the Gibson Garage London this Saturday 24th February.

All profits from the sale of these guitars to be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust Charity.

Noel Gallagher's High Fying Birds - Council Skies Track By Track Podcast

More on Noel Gallagher

Exclusive
Noel Gallagher will have to watch the Champions League Finals in San Diego

Noel Gallagher dubs himself an "idiot" over tour clash with Champions League finals

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher sends public message to Liam on Oasis reunion: "I f***ing dare you to call me"

Noel Gallagher According To Google

Noel Gallagher answers his Most Googled questions

Noel and Liam Gallagher, 1996

The 10 best Oasis B-sides

Oasis

Oasis in Oasis in Munich, March 1996: Paul "Bonehead“ Arthurs, Alan White, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul McGuigan

Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Oasis