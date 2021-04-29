Noel Gallagher announces greatest hits album and new single

Noel Gallagher has shared his We're On Our Way single and the details of his greatest hits album. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has shared his new single, We're On Our Way Now, and shared the details of his greatest hits album, Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), which celebrates 10 years of his solo career.

Noel Gallagher has shared the details of a greatest hits album along with a new single.

The former Oasis rocker's new single, We're On Our Way Now, is one of two new tracks to feature on Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), which will celebrate 10 years of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The greatest hits album is a definitive 18-track package, which will feature songs from Noel's solo career, from his 2011 eponymous debut, its 2015 follow-up, Chasing Yesterday, 2017's Who Built The Moon? and more.

Get the official visuals for We're On Our Way Now below:

Noel said of the news: "10 years of The High Flying Birds?? Blimey! ... just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!"

"The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table.” He continues. "It's a saying isn't it: 'back the way we came'. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it's got Vol 1. Because if there's another one, I'm not coming up with another title!"

Watch the album trailer here:

Back The Way We Came Vol 1 (2011-2021) is also available on limited edition deluxe formats with a bonus disc including previously unreleased acoustic versions, remixes, instrumentals and a demo.

There will also be a limited edition numbered, hand pressed, coloured double LP with an exclusive art print released for Record Store Day on the 12 June.

Curated and compiled entirely by Noel Gallagher, the tracklisting for Back The Way We Came also features songs from Noel's three EPs, Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place and Blue Moon Rising.

Get the tracklist for Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)