Aitch offers Liam Gallagher £7 million to feature on his album

13 December 2021, 18:07 | Updated: 13 December 2021, 18:15

Aitch and Liam Gallagher
Aitch wants Liam Gallagher to be on his album. Picture: 1. Matthew Baker/Getty Images 2. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The UK rapper and fellow Mancunian has asked the former Oasis frontman to appear on his record.

Aitch wants to collaborate with Liam Gallagher.

The Straight Rhymez rapper, who also hails from Manchester, reached out to the former Oasis frontman on social media and offered him a handsome fee to appear on his record.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (13 December) the rapper simply wrote: "I will pay £7 Million for you to be on my album

@liamgallagher".

Fans were tickled by the impressive amount, with one follower responding to his tweet with a meme.

Another went one further and asked if they could borrow a tenner from the MC.

And one fan even joked that she'd change her name and offer to do it herself!

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher to play headline gigs at Knebworth in 2022

Liam Gallagher is yet to respond to the offer and it's not uncertain whether he would be up for a collab with the artist, but one thing his fans can count on is him releasing his own solo album next year.

Gallagher recently revealed the details to his third solo album, C'mon You Know, which is to be released on 27 May 2022.

The album, which is the follow-up to 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not., is currently available to pre-order via LiamGallagher.com.

Liam Gallagher's C'mon You Know album artwork
Liam Gallagher's C'mon You Know album artwork. Picture: Press

Back in October, the rocker teased some of what to expect of the record to Radio X and revealed it included another single dedicated to his estranged brother Noel.

"This next single is going to be called Better Days and it's full of sunshine," he told Chris Moyles. "And then there's another one I Wish I Had More Power and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely."

It's not the first time Liam has dedicated a song to his brother, with Paper Crown from his debut and The River from its follow-up both being dedicated to the former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter.

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

