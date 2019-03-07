VIDEO: Limp Bizkit covered Nirvana at their reunion gig

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and Nirvana's Kurt Cobain. Picture: Andrea Friedrich/Redferns & Kevin Mazur/WireImage

See Fred Durst and co sing the grunge band's Heart-Shaped Box at their gig, which featured famous guests in Marilyn Manson and Billy Corgan.

Limp Bizkit have covered Nirvana at a recent live show.

Fred Durst and co announced that they were set to reunite as their original line-up for intimate shows, which saw them play Los Angeles' Troubadour on Tuesday (5 March).

During their set, the noughties nu metal band played their My Way single and chose to cap it off with Nirvana's Heart- Shaped Box, which is taken from their final album, In Utero.

Watch them cover the single at the end of this video below:

READ MORE: Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

Their nostalgia-filled gig was packed with a star-studded audience, which included the likes of Marilyn Manson and Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan.

Limp Bizkit also played a medley, featuring songs by Journey, Green Day, Pantera and Metallica, while including their cover of George Michael's Faith, which they released in 1998.

Watch this kid's epic Nirvana cover:

READ MORE: Frances Bean Cobain reveals how she spends her father Kurt Cobain's money