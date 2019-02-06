Frances Bean Cobain: The Kardashians lack authenticity

She also claims there’s pressure on her to be “the second female coming of Kurt”.

Frances Bean Cobain has been reflecting on her own music, and a lack of authenticity in the age of the Kardashian.

Speaking on RuPaul’s What’s The Tee? podcast, Frances Bean revealed she felt pressure to be “the second female coming of Kurt”.

“If people need that outlet in order to look at my music and my art and go ’It’s just like your dad’, that's okay.

“If that's the association they make, that's a pretty damn good association, there are worse things to be called.”

She continued: “But what I think is making me and pushing me to kind of go for it, is that I don't sound or act or am anything like my parents' artistry. When I sing, it's a definitive sort of own space that I'm making for myself.”

Cobain went on to say that her brand was “authenticity” since “it's so very lacking in the age of the Kardashian”.

The artist explained: “It's fine, [the Kardashians] fill that very specific role for a reason but everything is so saturated, filtered, conceived, and what people are really thirsty for - I think in an artistic way - is being able to see people for who they are and all of the messy bits involved.”

Frances Bean Cobain in October 2018. Picture: Globe Photos/SIPA USA/PA Images

Cobain has been teasing music on her Instagram channel, uploading snippets of original material. You can hear an example of her work above.

The star also spoke about her late father’s inheritance, and admitted it feels more like “like this big giant loan that I’ll never get rid of… It feels like money from somebody that I’ve never met, let alone earned myself.”

It's estimated that Cobain earns £71,149 a month from music rights, and is worth a total of around $11.3 million.