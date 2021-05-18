Kurt Cobain's hair fetches £10k at auction

A lock of Kurt Cobain's hair has been sold at auction. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

By Radio X

A lock of the late Nirvana frontman's hair, which was kept since the bands 1989 Bleach tour, has been sold at auction.

Strands of Kurt Cobain's hair have sold for $14,145 (£10,005) at auction.

The late Nirvana frontman's blond locks went under the hammer as part of the Amazing Music Auction by Iconic Auctions.

The hair had been kept since the grunge band's tour in 1989 in support of their seminal debut album, Bleach.

Cobain's friend and fan Tessa Osbourne gave the Smells Like Teen Spirit icon a haircut in Birmingham, England, and she then gave a single lock to Seattle artist Nicole DePolo following the death of the musician by suicide in 1994.

The listing read: "This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely fresh-to-market, and accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance including images of Kurt posing with the woman who cut this hair, scissors in hand, and a fantastic shot of the hair actually being cut!

"She provided the original bag with handwritten provenance note, '29/10/89: Tess cut Kurt’s hair in Birmingham, England, 27 Holy Rd., Handsworth, Birmingham B202BU’ which is retained with the original complete lock.”

The lowest bid for the lot was set at $2,500 (£1,800).

READ MORE: What did Nirvana play at their final gig before Kurt Cobain died?

It's not the first time that the rocker's memorabilia has fetched a pretty penny online.

Last year, the Come As You Are singer's acoustic guitar from Nirvana's iconic 1993 MTV Unplugged in New York performance sold for a record-breaking $6 million (£4,259,851) at auction.

The 1959 Martin D-18E - which was often out of tune - was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million at the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions, but it ended up breaking the record for the most expensive guitar.

The lot came with the guitar case the band's late frontman Kurt used, which has a poster of Poison Idea's album 'Feel the Darkness' on it, whilst inside is a bunch of guitar strings, picks and a "stash" bag.

A cardigan owned by Cobain, which was also worn at the band's famous Unplugged performance, was also sold at auction in 2019 for $334,000 (£234,956).

The item went under the hammer in New York and is said to be the most expensive sweater ever sold at auction.

What's more, Kurt's custom-made Fender Mustang guitar was sold at the auction for $340,000 (£239,176), after having spent several years on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Kid Cudi wears dress on SNL as tribute to Kurt Cobain