Kurt Cobain's hospital gown from Nirvana's 1992 Reading set is up for auction

The late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during the band's 1992 headline Reading Festival set. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/ Getty Images

The gown the late Nirvana frontman wore on stage during their headline gig is going under the hammer, and it's expected to fetch a lot of money.

The hospital gown worn by Kurt Cobain on stage during Nirvana's is set to be auctioned.

The performance, which saw the grunge band headline Reading Festival in 1992, is one of their most famous and stand-out gigs.

Now, it has been reported that the off-white gown is to go under the hammer and it's expected to fetch $50,000

As detailed on the RR Auction website, the item is accompanied by a letter of provenance from the original recipient who had it handed out to him by Courtney Love.

The letter reads: "Accompanied by a letter of provenance from the original recipient, which reads, in part: “A few days after his death, there was a vigil for Cobain at the Seattle Center…About a dozen of us stayed long after the festivities ended. We sat in the Flag Pavilion listening to music…just hanging out among the candles and flowers fans had placed there earlier. Late that evening, Courtney Love showed up accompanied by Kat Bjelland of Babes in Toyland with a bag of Kurt’s clothes. She was visibly grief-stricken and proceeded to pass the clothes out while asking trivia about Kurt’s life…She handed me his hospital gown from the legendary Reading Festival performance from 1992. She then cried on my shoulder for a while. I tried to say something reassuring about his love for her and she pushed me away, insisting that he only loved Frances…The entire incident was sad. And weird. And it blew my teenage mind.”

