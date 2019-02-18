VIDEO: This kid's Nirvana cover would have turned Kurt's Cobain's head...

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during Nirvana in New York in 1990. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A talented young boy's rendition of the Nirvana's famous 1991 track Smells Like Teen Spirit is blowing people's minds.

A talented young musician has shared a video of himself covering Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, and it's has people seriously impressed.

The young boy, who refers to himself as Feng E, covered the famous 1991 track on the ukulele, and somehow manages to keep its grunge spirit.

Watch Feng E in action, in a video shared on to his official YouTube channel, here:

We're sure Kurt Cobain would have been floored!

Feng E seems to be a multitalented musician, also playing the likes of The Beatles' Come Together on piano:

