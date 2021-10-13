Fender launch Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar for Nevermind 30 anniversary

Fender have launched a Kurt Cobain guitar. Picture: Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The guitar brand has created the special reissue for the late Nirvana frontman's Jag-Sang guitar to mark the milestone.

Fender have launched a special reissue of Kurt Cobain's Jag-Stang guitar.

The guitar brand have marked the 30th anniversary of the band's Nevermind album by making a range or guitars based on Cobain's own custom model, which combined his favourite elements from his Fender Jaguar and Mustang cars.

The late Nirvana frontman played the Jag-Stang on the In Utero tour before his death in April 1994.

The guitar is priced at £1,249 and comes in both left and right-handed models, which can be viewed in their video:

“Ever since I started playing, I’ve always liked certain things about certain guitars but could never find the perfect mix of everything I was looking for,” Cobain said in a 1994 interview with Fender Frontline. "The Jag-Stang is the closest thing I know."

Justin Norvell, EVP of Fender Products, said in a statement: "When we took a look at the sketches Kurt Cobain had drawn up for his dream guitar, we were impressed by how intricate his design was".

He added: "We honoured the original model – all the specs on the new Jag Stang are as they were. Nothing new was done to it, we really wanted to keep it aligned with Kurt’s vision.

"Through our long-standing relationship with the Kurt Cobain Estate, we always knew we wanted to bring his vision to life. It’s been an immense honour to help bring his idea to fruition and revive this model."

Head to fender.com to find out more about the model.

