Courtney Love: I thought Frances Bean would be a professional horse rider

Courtney Love has revealed that her daughter Frances Bean was a talented equestrian. Picture: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The Hole singer has revealed the daughter she shares with the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was a talented equestrian.

Courtney Love always believed her daughter Frances Bean Cobain would become a professional horse rider.

The 28-year-old - who she shares with the late Nirvana frontman and grunge legend Kurt Cobain - has followed in her parents' footsteps by sharing her musical talents, but Love revealed she thought her daughter had a very different career path in store.

When asked about her singing, Love told NME: "She’s super talented and an incredible artist but I always thought she would be a professional horse rider. You should have seen her – she had so many medals and trophies and when I first saw her on a horse, I thought she looked so majestic… like Boudicca!"

Frances Bean began impressing fans over the last couple of years by sharing covers and snippets of new music.

We first caught a glimpse of just how impressive her vocals were when she shared a soulful cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

Somewhat of a departure from the gruff, grungy vocals of her mum and dad, Frances displayed striking vocals which would have given Jeff Buckley's 1994 version a run for its money.

As time went on, it became clear that Frances was also an impressive songwriter as she began sharing her original music, which included very poignant and heartfelt lyrics.

One of the first original tracks she posted appeared to be inspired by her father's passing, with the lyrics: "I think I saw you/ When I was small/I think I found you/ A penny for your good thoughts/I think I found you/Jesus hangs in your place on the cross..."

Another song heartbreakingly references suicide, which also echoes her father's passing in April 1994.

In 2018, Frances Bean discussed the impact of losing her famous dad when she was just one years old.

As reported by the Daily Mail, she attended the Museum of Style Icons' Growing Up Kurt Cobain exhibition in Ireland with her grandmother, where she told Reuters: "He's unavoidable in my life, I see a Nirvana shirt every day."

"My dynamic with Kurt is probably more similar to a fan's dynamic as there's almost like an untouchable thing" she mused. "All the information I have [about him] is from stories. He's there every day of my life."

She added: "On some days it feels a little frustrating, like I've had emotional breakdowns in Ubers and he's come on [the radio] and I've been like, 'I needed you so much right now.'

"It plays out on different days in different ways".



