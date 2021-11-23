Amended Nevermind lawsuit claims baby was also photographed as Hugh Hefner

By Jenny Mensah

A new version of the lawsuit claims the photographer hired on the shoot also shot images of Spencer Elden styled like the Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

A new development in the Nirvana lawsuit has been revealed, which claims new details about the treatment of the baby who starred on the cover of their Nevermind album.

It was previously reported that Spencer Elden was suing the band and their photographer for 'child pornography' after experiencing trauma for being known everywhere around the world for his naked baby photo.

Now, as reported by Rolling Stone magazine, a new version of the lawsuit claims that a now 30-year-old Spencer Elden was also styled as the Playboy founder Hugh Hefner during the shoot.

The suit, maintains that the defendants "failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation and image trafficking".

The defendants in the case include Nirvana members, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and the late frontman Kurt Cobain, photographer Kirk Weddle, designer Robert Fisher, Universal Music, MCA Records and Geffen Records – and Courtney Love, who is the executor of Cobain’s estate.

The amended suit also brings up unearthed journal entries allegedly made by Cobain, which present a “sketch [of] the album cover in a sexual manner, with semen all over it.”

The lawsuit cites the collection Journals, published 2002 by Riverhead Books, as the source of the journal entries.

The original suit also named former Nirvana drummer Chad Channing as a defendant, but he has since been removed alongside the likes of Warner Music, Heather Parry and Guy Oseary - previous manager's of Kurt Cobain's estate.

Last month saw former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters rocker share his thoughts on the lawsuit, telling Vulture: "I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree".

When asked about Grohl’s thoughts on Elden re-creating the photo several times as an adult, he added: “Listen, he’s got a ‘Nevermind’ tattoo. I don’t.”

