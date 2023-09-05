Nirvana: 30th anniversary edition of In Utero will feature 53 unreleased tracks
5 September 2023, 16:33 | Updated: 5 September 2023, 16:34
The band's third and final album will get the deluxe treatment in October.
The 30th anniversary of Nirvana's third and final album In Utero will be marked with a series of deluxe editions, featuring 53 previously-unreleased tracks.
The unreleased material includes two full In Utero-era concerts - Live In Los Angeles (1993) and the band’s final Seattle performance, Live In Seattle (1994) - plus six bonus live tracks from Rome, Springfield, and New York.
The series of reissues will include a limited-edition 8-disc Super Deluxe vinyl box set, a 5CD set and a vinyl edition which comes with a bonus 10" of b-sides and bonus tracks.
Producer and engineer Jack Endino - who produced the band’s 1989 debut Bleach —reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes.
In Utero’s original twelve songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services — who assisted producer Steve Albini on the original sessions.
The reissues will be released on 27th October 2023. You can pre-order and pre-save from various outlets here.
The Super Deluxe editions will include bonus items that include a 48-page book with unseen photos, a reproduction of a Los Angeles gig poster, replicas of the promo Angel mobile, three replica gig flyers, all-access tour laminates and backstage passes.
Nirvana - In Utero Super Deluxe CD Edition track listing
CD 1 - In Utero Original Album Remastered
- Serve The Servants
- Scentless Apprentice
- Heart-Shaped Box
- Rape Me
- Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
- Dumb
- Very Ape
- Milk It
- Pennyroyal Tea
- Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
- Tourette’s
- All Apologies
Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
- Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
- Marigold
- Sappy
- Moist Vagina
- I Hate Myself And Want To Die
CD2: Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – 30th December 30 1993 (previously unreleased)
- Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
- Drain You
- Breed
- Serve The Servants
- Come As You Are
- Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Sliver
- Dumb
- In Bloom
- About A Girl
- Lithium
- Pennyroyal Tea
CD3: Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – 30th December 30 1993 (previously unreleased)
- School
- Polly
- Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
- Rape Me
- Territorial Pissings
- Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
- The Man Who Sold The World
- All Apologies
- On A Plain*
- Heart-Shaped Box
- Blew
- Feedback Jam
CD4: Live In Seattle: Seattle Center Arena – 7th January 1994 (previously unreleased)
- Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
- Drain You
- Breed
- Serve The Servants
- Come As You Are
- Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Sliver
- Dumb
- In Bloom
- About A Girl
- Lithium
- Pennyroyal Tea
CD5: Live In Seattle: Seattle Center Arena – 7th January 1994 + Bonus Live (previously unreleased)
- School
- Polly
- Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle
- Milk It
- Rape Me
- Territorial Pissings
- Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
- The Man Who Sold The World
- All Apologies
- On A Plain
- Scentless Apprentice
- Heart-Shaped Box
- Blew
- Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)
- Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)
- Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
- Very Ape (Live in Rome)
- Milk It (Live in Springfield)
Tourette’s (Live in New York)