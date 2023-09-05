Nirvana: 30th anniversary edition of In Utero will feature 53 unreleased tracks

Nirvana in Japan in 1992: Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl. Picture: Gutchie Kojima/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The band's third and final album will get the deluxe treatment in October.

The 30th anniversary of Nirvana's third and final album In Utero will be marked with a series of deluxe editions, featuring 53 previously-unreleased tracks.

The unreleased material includes two full In Utero-era concerts - Live In Los Angeles (1993) and the band’s final Seattle performance, Live In Seattle (1994) - plus six bonus live tracks from Rome, Springfield, and New York.

The series of reissues will include a limited-edition 8-disc Super Deluxe vinyl box set, a 5CD set and a vinyl edition which comes with a bonus 10" of b-sides and bonus tracks.

Producer and engineer Jack Endino - who produced the band’s 1989 debut Bleach —reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes.

In Utero’s original twelve songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services — who assisted producer Steve Albini on the original sessions.

The reissues will be released on 27th October 2023. You can pre-order and pre-save from various outlets here.

The Nirvana In Utero Super Deluxe edition will be available from 27th October 2023. Picture: Press

The Super Deluxe editions will include bonus items that include a 48-page book with unseen photos, a reproduction of a Los Angeles gig poster, replicas of the promo Angel mobile, three replica gig flyers, all-access tour laminates and backstage passes.

Nirvana - In Utero Super Deluxe CD Edition track listing

CD 1 - In Utero Original Album Remastered

Serve The Servants Scentless Apprentice Heart-Shaped Box Rape Me Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle Dumb Very Ape Milk It Pennyroyal Tea Radio Friendly Unit Shifter Tourette’s All Apologies

Bonus Tracks & B-Sides Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip Marigold Sappy Moist Vagina I Hate Myself And Want To Die

CD2: Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – 30th December 30 1993 (previously unreleased)

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter Drain You Breed Serve The Servants Come As You Are Smells Like Teen Spirit Sliver Dumb In Bloom About A Girl Lithium Pennyroyal Tea

CD3: Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – 30th December 30 1993 (previously unreleased)

School Polly Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle Rape Me Territorial Pissings Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam The Man Who Sold The World All Apologies On A Plain* Heart-Shaped Box Blew Feedback Jam

CD4: Live In Seattle: Seattle Center Arena – 7th January 1994 (previously unreleased)

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter Drain You Breed Serve The Servants Come As You Are Smells Like Teen Spirit Sliver Dumb In Bloom About A Girl Lithium Pennyroyal Tea

CD5: Live In Seattle: Seattle Center Arena – 7th January 1994 + Bonus Live (previously unreleased)

School Polly Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle Milk It Rape Me Territorial Pissings Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam The Man Who Sold The World All Apologies On A Plain Scentless Apprentice Heart-Shaped Box Blew Serve The Servants (Live in Rome) Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome) Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)* Very Ape (Live in Rome) Milk It (Live in Springfield)

Tourette’s (Live in New York)