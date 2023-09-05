Nirvana: 30th anniversary edition of In Utero will feature 53 unreleased tracks

5 September 2023, 16:33 | Updated: 5 September 2023, 16:34

Nirvana in Japan in 1992: Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl
Nirvana in Japan in 1992: Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl. Picture: Gutchie Kojima/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The band's third and final album will get the deluxe treatment in October.

The 30th anniversary of Nirvana's third and final album In Utero will be marked with a series of deluxe editions, featuring 53 previously-unreleased tracks.

The unreleased material includes two full In Utero-era concerts - Live In Los Angeles (1993) and the band’s final Seattle performance, Live In Seattle (1994) - plus six bonus live tracks from Rome, Springfield, and New York.

The series of reissues will include a limited-edition 8-disc Super Deluxe vinyl box set, a 5CD set and a vinyl edition which comes with a bonus 10" of b-sides and bonus tracks.

Producer and engineer Jack Endino - who produced the band’s 1989 debut Bleach —reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes.

In Utero’s original twelve songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services — who assisted producer Steve Albini on the original sessions.

The reissues will be released on 27th October 2023. You can pre-order and pre-save from various outlets here.

The Nirvana In Utero Super Deluxe edition will be available from 27th October 2023
The Nirvana In Utero Super Deluxe edition will be available from 27th October 2023. Picture: Press

The Super Deluxe editions will include bonus items that include a 48-page book with unseen photos, a reproduction of a Los Angeles gig poster, replicas of the promo Angel mobile, three replica gig flyers, all-access tour laminates and backstage passes.

Nirvana - In Utero Super Deluxe CD Edition track listing

CD 1 - In Utero Original Album Remastered

  1. Serve The Servants
  2. Scentless Apprentice
  3. Heart-Shaped Box
  4. Rape Me
  5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
  6. Dumb
  7. Very Ape
  8. Milk It
  9. Pennyroyal Tea
  10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
  11. Tourette’s
  12. All Apologies
    Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
  13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
  14. Marigold
  15. Sappy
  16. Moist Vagina
  17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

CD2: Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – 30th December 30 1993 (previously unreleased)

  1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
  2. Drain You
  3. Breed
  4. Serve The Servants
  5. Come As You Are
  6. Smells Like Teen Spirit
  7. Sliver
  8. Dumb
  9. In Bloom
  10. About A Girl
  11. Lithium
  12. Pennyroyal Tea

How I Made... Nirvana's Heart-Shaped Box video

CD3: Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – 30th December 30 1993 (previously unreleased)

  1. School
  2. Polly
  3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
  4. Rape Me
  5. Territorial Pissings
  6. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
  7. The Man Who Sold The World
  8. All Apologies
  9. On A Plain*
  10. Heart-Shaped Box
  11. Blew
  12. Feedback Jam

CD4: Live In Seattle: Seattle Center Arena – 7th January 1994 (previously unreleased)

  1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
  2. Drain You
  3. Breed
  4. Serve The Servants
  5. Come As You Are
  6. Smells Like Teen Spirit
  7. Sliver
  8. Dumb
  9. In Bloom
  10. About A Girl
  11. Lithium
  12. Pennyroyal Tea

CD5: Live In Seattle: Seattle Center Arena – 7th January 1994 + Bonus Live (previously unreleased)

  1. School
  2. Polly
  3. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle
  4. Milk It
  5. Rape Me
  6. Territorial Pissings
  7. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
  8. The Man Who Sold The World
  9. All Apologies
  10. On A Plain
  11. Scentless Apprentice
  12. Heart-Shaped Box
  13. Blew
  14. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)
  15. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)
  16. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
  17. Very Ape (Live in Rome)
  18. Milk It (Live in Springfield)

Tourette’s (Live in New York)

