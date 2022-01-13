Muse return with Won't Stand Down single and video

Muse have returned with brand new music. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The trio are back with a brand new song entitled Won't Stand Down and have shared its creepy accompanying visuals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Muse have unveiled their Won't Stand Down single.

The Devon trio - made up of Matt Bellamy, Dom Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - have released their first new material in years and they haven't disappointed, releasing an absolute banger for their fans to enjoy.

With the epic new anthem comes even more epic visuals, which see frontman Bellamy play an unnerving puppet master.

Watch the video for Won't Stand Down below:

The track marks the first new official material from the band since 2018's Simulation Theory album, which included the singles Pressure, Something Human, Thought Contagion and Dig Down.

Meanwhile, Muse are set to embark on a summer of major European festival dates this year.

They include a headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival 2022, which represents their first UK show in almost three years.

See Muse's 2022 festival dates so far:

3rd June 2022: Rock AM Ring - Nürburgring, Germany

5th June 2022: Rock Im Park, Nürburgring, Germany

9th June 2022: Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

11th June 2022: Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany

17th June 2022: Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy

19th June 2022: Isle of Wight Festival - Isle of Wight, England

21st June 2022: VOLT Festival - Sopron, Hungary

24th June 2022: Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark

26th June 2022: Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain

29th June 2022: Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece

2nd July 2022: OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland

3rd July 2022: Les Eurockéennes De Belfort - Belfort, France

6th July 2022: Beauregard Festival - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

8th July 2022: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

10th July 2022: Les Deferlantes Festival - Céret, France