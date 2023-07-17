Muse pay tribute after their beloved super-fan Karo dies

Muse have paid tribute to their late fan Karo. Picture: 1. Scott Legato/Getty Images 2. Instagram/Muse/ karisme11

By Jenny Mensah

The Devon rockers took time out to pay tribute to the fan, known as Karo or Lina, and share their condolences with her loved ones.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Muse have paid tribute to one of their biggest fans, who has sadly died.

The Devon trio - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Dom Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - have taken time out to write a special dedication to Karo Cuellar, who had seen them at least 40 times and was a well-known member of Muse fan groups online.

Taking to Instagram, the Starlight rockers wrote: "We are nothing without our fans! @karisme11 known to many as Karo or Lina was someone who we loved seeing at our shows.

"She came to our concert in San Diego just a few months ago to mark her 40th show. Lina was the heart and soul of @musersofmusemex and would travel around the world to see us play."

They added: "We are so saddened to hear of her passing and send our deepest condolences to her family, @musersofmusemex and all who loved her dearly. We will miss her and her lovely spirit terribly."

See their post below, which sees Karo doing what she loved most.

READ MORE: The best Muse lyrics

Fans were quick to respond to the tribute, with dkbels writing: "thank you so much for honoring her memory this way. we met because of you in 2017, and we became best friends ever since. she loved the band sincerely and was always waiting for an opportunity to see you again. thank you"

Another fan viviana_rc added: "Thank you for honoring Karo’s life. It means a lot to us, her family. Thank you for making her happy with your music and shows, for always being there for her. We will always remember her through your songs. Now she “took that ship that is taking her far away” to become a Starlight".

Meanwhile, miric.milan wrote: "You are the biggest and the best, thank you for this in the name of Musers, one of your biggest fan groups on FB which Karo, as we knew her, was a huge part of. May she live through your songs and the memories of fans who had the luck to meet her."

"She meant a lot to the Muse community," added goforjeffrey. "She introduced me to the fabulous fans of Mexico and was nothing but kind. Her presence and enthusiasm will be missed dearly. I am so glad to have met her."

Karo described herself on Instagram as a "Proud Mexican," "Traveller" and "Gigs Enthusiast," which was reflected in the numerous photos and videos she shared.

Her top pinned post is a throwback clip of the moment Matt Bellamy "sang a bit of Mercy" with her on stage in Las Vegas.

Watch it below.

The avid music fan also shared memories from her experiences seeing the likes of Coldplay, Harry Styles, Paramore, Taylor Swift, Royal Blood, Chvrches and Franz Ferdinand.

R.I.P Karo.

READ MORE: Who did Muse cover for Feeling Good?