Muse’s Matt Bellamy shares snap of newborn daughter with wife Elle Evans

Matt Bellamy a lead singer of the Muse Rock Band performed a... Picture: Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Muse frontman took to Instagram to share a picture with his baby girl Lovella Dawn, who he has welcomed into the world with wife Elle Evans.

Matt Bellamy has welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The Muse frontman and his wife American model wife Elle Evans were expecting their first child together while in lockdown, and the pair took to social media this weekend to show her off to their followers.

Sharing a snap holding his newborn, he wrote: "Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job!"

Matt Bellamy already has a son - Bingham Hawn Bellamy - who he shares with US film star and Fabletics owner Kate Hudson.

Last month saw the Time Is Running Out singer discuss his new music and reveal Ricky Gervais' After Life series as a surprising inspiration.

The Devon rocker released his Tomorrow's World song from lockdown, which he revealed to Rolling Stone deals with the idea that we should "reduce the pace" of life and enjoy the little things.

Asked if he was influenced by anything else, he replied: "I watch that Ricky Gervais show called After Life. I binge-watched that whole thing a couple of months ago. I think that’s a brilliant show. I think it, in some ways, it inspired this idea. There’s one line in the second season that really stuck out to me. It was about when you’re in love, nothing else really does matter. That’s a kind of cheesy thing to say, but it’s true."

He added: "Those moments when you really nurture other people around you and if you’re lucky enough to love someone or have a partner that you really do like, you have this realisation that the pace of life or the competition of life to try and make more money, traffic jams and chaos and all this kind of stuff, doesn’t really matter that much."

