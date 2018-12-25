WATCH: An Evening In Conversation With Muse

Muse have celebrated the release of their new album, Simulation Theory, by joining Radio X for a very special event - and you can watch the whole thing here.

Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dom Howard joined Radio X’s John Kennedy in a secret location in London to talk through the Teignmouth trio’s music and career in front of an invited audience of fans.

They talked about their beginnings in Devon, their first impressions of each other and the inspirations behind some of their most iconic tracks. Plus, John was given an insight into the making of the new LP, Simulation Theory.

Since forming in 1994, Muse have released seven studio albums selling in advance of 20 million albums worldwide.

Widely recognised as one of the best live bands in the world, their many prestigious award wins include two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two BRITs and ten NME Awards.

Muse in 2018. Picture: Jeff Forney/Warner Bros

They launched their stellar career in May 1998 with their self, titled debut EP and released their first album Showbiz the following year. Since then they have released the albums Origin Of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes And Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012) and Drones (2015).

Their eighth solo album, Simulation Theory, is out now and will tour the record next summer. The Simulation Theory world tour will stop off at the London Stadium on 1 June and Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 8 June 2019.