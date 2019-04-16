Muse's 2019 Simulation Theory UK Tour: Dates, support, tickets & more
16 April 2019, 18:55
Matt Bellamy and co will take their Simulation Theory album round the globe, including dates in London and Manchester.
Muse are currently taking their Simulation Theory album around the globe with a world tour and have announced their UK support.
Matt Bellamy and co's eighth record which includes singles in Something Human, Thought Contagion and Dig Down, has already been performed to audiences everywhere from Boston to Budapest and this summer will stop in the UK.
The Hysteria trio will play huge stadium dates at the London Stadium on 1 June, Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Wednesday 5 June and Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 8 June.
What are Muse's Simulation Theory World Tour UK dates?
1 June: London, UK - London Stadium
5 June: Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium
8 June: Manchester, UK - Etihad Stadium
Who will support them?
The Cornish band will be joined by Rage Against The Machine legend Tom Morello and the freshly announced Manchester act Pale Wales.
Where else are Muse headed?
26 May - Prague, CZE Letiste Letnany
28 May - Budapest, HUN Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena
29 May - Graz, AUT Stadthalle Graz
12 June - Riga, LAT Arena Riga
15 June - Moscow, RUS Luzhniki Stadium
18 June - Helsinki, FIN Suvilahti Open Air
22 June - Krakow, POL Tauron Arena
27 June - Nijmegen, NLD Goffertpark
29 June - Cologne, GERMANY RHEINENERGIESTADION
30 June - Werchter, BEL – Werchter Festival
3 July - Zurich, SWI Hallenstadion
6 July - Paris, FRA Stade de France
9 July - Marseille, FRA Orange Vélodrome
12 July - Milan, ITA San Siro Stadium
16 July - Bordeaux, FRA Matmut Atlantique
20 July - Rome, ITA Stadio Olimpico
24 July - Lisbon, PRT Passeio Maritimo de Alges
26 July - Madrid, SPA Wanda Metropolitano
