Muse announce Absolution 20th anniversary reissue

Muse in Amsterdam, September 2003. Their Absolution album was released on the 15th of that month. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty

The trio will mark two decades of the album that brought you Time Is Running Out and Hysteria.

By Radio X

Muse have announced details of a special deluxe reissue of their album Absolution, to mark its 20th anniversary on 15th September 2023.

The band's third studio album included such modern classics as Time Is Running Out, Hysteria and Stockholm Syndrome and was the band's first chart-topper in the UK, following 1999's Showbiz and 2001's Origin Of Symmetry. It's since been certified 3 times Platinum by the BPI.

Absolution will be available as a remastered edition, with "never-before-released live versions" including live audio from Berlin, Los Angeles and more, demo tracks and a book featuring a new interview with the trio, detailing the making of the record. There is an additional interview and Q&A with producer Rich Costey,

The reissue will be available as the "Muse Absolution XX Anniversary" box set from 17th November, with a silver foiled slipcase and a 40 page casebound book with debossed cover detailing. The remastered Absolution album is on one CD and two 12” silver vinyls. The bonus audio is featured on a second CD and a third clear 12” vinyl.

An extra edition featuring a special metallic silver pantone print of the Storm Thorgerson-designed artwork, limited to just 1,000 copies. There's also a special range of merchandise available from the band's webstore.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of our third studio album, we're releasing 'Muse Absolution XX Anniversary'.

Coming November 17th, the new edition of the album features remastered audio, never-before-released live versions, demos and photos as well as a new, in-depth interview… pic.twitter.com/QXmB9Nozeq — muse (@muse) September 15, 2023

Muse - Muse Absolution XX Anniversary track listing

CD1 & LP1 & 2:

Intro

Apocalypse Please

Time Is Running Out

Sing For Absolution

Stockholm Syndrome

Falling Away With You

Interlude

Hysteria

Blackout

Butterflies & Hurricanes

The Small Print

Fury

Endlessly

Thoughts Of A Dying Atheist

Ruled By Secrecy

CD2 & LP3:

Apocalypse Please (vocals and keyboard only)

Time Is Running Out (live at the Wiltern Theater, 2004)

Sing For Absolution (live at the Antic Arena, Vienna, 2004)

Falling Away With You (demo, 2002)

Hysteria (demo, 2002)

Hysteria (live at Earls Court, London, 2004)

Blackout (live at the Antic Arena, Vienna, 2004)

Butterflies & Hurricanes (vocal, keyboard and strings only)

Endlessly (live at the Columbiahalle, Berlin, 2003)

Thoughts Of A Dying Atheist (live at the Wiltern Theater, 2004)

Ruled By Secrecy (vocals and keyboard only)

The Muse Absolution XX box set will be available from 17th November 2023. Picture: Press

Muse continue their Will Of The People tour this month with shows in Dublin (27th September), Manchester's AO Arena (29th September), before moving on to London's O2 Arena (1st and 2nd October).