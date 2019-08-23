Muse's 2019 Simulation Theory UK Tour: dates, support, tickets, setlist & more
23 August 2019, 16:45 | Updated: 23 August 2019, 17:08
Matt Bellamy and co have confirmed the act set to support them on their UK arena dates this September, while announcing extra tickets. Find out more here.
Muse have taken their Simulation Theory album around the globe, but next month will return to the UK for three huge arena dates.
Matt Bellamy and co will play two dates at The O2 London on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September, before heading to Birmingham Arena on Tuesday 17 September.
The Devon trio will be playing hits from across their career, and tracks from their eighth record including Something Human, Thought Contagion and Dig Down.
Now the band released extra tickets for the dates, while confirming who will support them on tour next month.
Find out everything you need to know here.
What are Muse's Simulation Theory World Tour UK Arena dates?
Saturday 14 September: The O2 London
Sunday 15 September: The O2 London
Tuesday 17 September: Birmingham Arena
Who will support them?
The Drones trio will be joined by freshly announced artist Nothing But Thieves.
🇬🇧! Pleased to announce Nothing But Thieves (@nbthieves) as the special guest on the #SimulationTheoryWorldTour in September.— muse (@muse) August 22, 2019
Tickets available now:https://t.co/r07vaCrRcN pic.twitter.com/ISig589OVx
Can you still buy tickets?
Yes, Muse have just released extra tickets to for the arena shows.
Buy tickets here
Where else are Muse headed?
Muse will then spend September and October visiting everywhere from Singapore to Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.
See the rest of their 2019 dates here
Watch Muse talk about some of their most famous tracks:
WATCH MORE: Muse's Matt Bellamy shares solo song Pray for Game Of Thrones soundtrack
READ MORE: What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?