Liam Gallagher reveals new album title, single & release date?

The former Oasis rocker has confirmed his new album title on Twitter as eagle-eyed fans have spotted cryptic clues about new material.

Liam Gallagher has appeared to tease the name of his second solo album and its first single on social media.

Taking to Twitter today, the former Oasis rocker wrote: "WHY ME? WHY NOT?"

When his fans began speculating what it could possibly mean, the rocker replied "we have a winner" to one fan who predicted it was the name of his new album.

See their tweets below:

we have a winner — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

When another fan asked if it was the name of the album, the Paper crown singer confirmed: "It is indeed".

It is indeed — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

This week also saw the Wall Of Glass share a four image post, which sees him playing on the guitar and performing in front of a crowd.

See his Instagram posts below:

As spotted by the eagle-eyed Oasis Mania Official fanpage, each image seems to hold cryptic clues, which tease the possible release of a new single and its lyrics.

The capo on the his guitar reads "SHOCKWAVE," his autocue in the next image reads "It's coming round" and a flag held by fans in the crowd has been photoshopped to brandish the date "7TH JUNE".

The Manchester legend used another opportunity to tease the words again, while celebrating his beloved Man City's success.

Taking to Instagram, Gallagher also posted a photo of an advertisement board which read: "MAN CITY. TREBLE WINNERS. IT'S COMING ROUND LIKE A SHOCKWAVE. LIAM GALLAGHER".

It is thought that Shockwave is the title of the lead single, as when a fan told him he thought Shockwave sounded "like a class single," he seemed to confirm the news, replying: "It’s gonna blow your wig off".

It’s gonna blow your wig off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

Whatever it means, it looks like we won't have to wait very long to find out, with 7 June coming just one day after the world premiere of his As It Was documentary.

Watch the official trailer for the film below:

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher might be in for a shock when he finds out Pete Doherty wants to challenge him to a charity boxing match.

Asked on Phil Taggart's Slacker Podcast how he feels about Gallagher nicking his former Babyshambles bandmate, Drew McConnell, he replied: "I think we should have a sponsored boxing match and the loser gets Drew.

When reminded that the Wall of Glass singer goes on daily runs, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker said: "Listen, I weigh him in mate, I weigh him in."

He added: "We would make a fortune for ourselves and for good causes," joking: " I'd have to find myself a sparring partner.

"Where am I gonna find a Mancunian with size three feet to spar with?