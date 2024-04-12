The Libertines thank fans as All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade album scores UK No.1

The Libertines have hit the top of the album charts. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The band have scored a UK number one with their fourth studio album, which has become their first chart-topping record in 20 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Libertines have scored a UK number one album for the first time in 20 years with All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

The band - comprised of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassal and Gary Powell - released their fourth studio effort last week and much to their delight, it's headed straight to the top of the charts.

Reacting to the news, the rockers said: "We are all of us in the gutter, but today we’re looking at the stars! Thanks for the love. We need it."

The Libertines' All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade album artwork. Picture: Press

The likely lads last topped the UK album chart two decades years ago with their eponymously titled sophomore album in 2004.

The band's Anthem For Doomed Youth album came 11 years later with their fans waiting another nine years for their current studio release.

The success of The Libs' latest record might be down to the discipline they had while making it, with the band revealing that Barât banned all drink and drugs from their studio sessions.

"In the past we’ve worked hard, but it’s always been in conjunction with a jolly good knees up," Doherty told Vulture magazine. " This time around, there were strict instructions from Carl that there was no alcohol or drugs on the premises during writing and recording, which I went along with thinking it would be all right. He’ll give up after two or three hours. But lo and behold, he didn’t."

Barât quipped: "And lo and behold, we got a record."

All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, which includes the singles Run, Run, Run, Night Of The Hunter, Shiver, Oh S'** and Merry Old England is available to stream now.

The Libertines on nearly joining the Army!

The band continue their successful return with a sold out UK and Ireland tour this autumn, which will include three sold out homecoming dates at The Roundhouse in Camden, London.

Ahead of the dates, the band will headline On The Beach Brighton on Sunday 28th July, where they'll be joined by The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers, The Big Moon, The Futureheads and Chappaqua Wrestling.

See The Libertines' 2024 UK & Ireland dates below: