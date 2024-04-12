The Libertines thank fans as All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade album scores UK No.1
12 April 2024, 18:04
The band have scored a UK number one with their fourth studio album, which has become their first chart-topping record in 20 years.
The Libertines have scored a UK number one album for the first time in 20 years with All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.
The band - comprised of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassal and Gary Powell - released their fourth studio effort last week and much to their delight, it's headed straight to the top of the charts.
Reacting to the news, the rockers said: "We are all of us in the gutter, but today we’re looking at the stars! Thanks for the love. We need it."
The likely lads last topped the UK album chart two decades years ago with their eponymously titled sophomore album in 2004.
The band's Anthem For Doomed Youth album came 11 years later with their fans waiting another nine years for their current studio release.
The success of The Libs' latest record might be down to the discipline they had while making it, with the band revealing that Barât banned all drink and drugs from their studio sessions.
"In the past we’ve worked hard, but it’s always been in conjunction with a jolly good knees up," Doherty told Vulture magazine. " This time around, there were strict instructions from Carl that there was no alcohol or drugs on the premises during writing and recording, which I went along with thinking it would be all right. He’ll give up after two or three hours. But lo and behold, he didn’t."
Barât quipped: "And lo and behold, we got a record."
All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, which includes the singles Run, Run, Run, Night Of The Hunter, Shiver, Oh S'** and Merry Old England is available to stream now.
The band continue their successful return with a sold out UK and Ireland tour this autumn, which will include three sold out homecoming dates at The Roundhouse in Camden, London.
Ahead of the dates, the band will headline On The Beach Brighton on Sunday 28th July, where they'll be joined by The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers, The Big Moon, The Futureheads and Chappaqua Wrestling.
See The Libertines' 2024 UK & Ireland dates below:
- Sun 22nd Sept: Cork Cypress Avenue - SOLD OUT
- Mon 23rd Sept: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre - SOLD OUT
- Tues 4th Sept: Belfast The Telegraph Building - SOLD OUT
- Weds 25th August: Limerick Live At The Big Top
- Thurs 3rd October: Birmingham O2 Academy SOLD OUT
- Fri 4th October: I Norwich UEA SOLD OUT
- Sat 5th October: Cambridge The Corn Exchange SOLD OUT
- Mon 7th October: Cardiff Great Hall SOLD OUT
- Tues 8th October: Bristol O2 Academy SOLD OUT
- Thurs 17th October: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT
- Fri 18th October: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT
- Sat 19th October: Liverpool Mountford Hall SOLD OUT
- Mon 21st October: Nottingham Rock City SOLD OUT
- Tues 22nd October: Leeds O2 Academy SOLD OUT
- Weds 30th October: London Roundhouse SOLD OUT
- Thurs 31st October: London Roundhouse SOLD OUT
- Fri 1st November: London Roundhouse SOLD OUT
- Mon 4th November: Sheffield The Octagon SOLD OUT
- Tues 5th November: Newcastle NX SOLD OUT
- Thurs 7th November: Manchester Albert Hall SOLD OUT
- Fri 8th November: Manchester Albert Hall SOLD OUT
- Sat 9th November: Manchester Albert Hall SOLD OUT
- Sun 17th November: Lincoln Engine Shed
- Mon 18th Novemeber: Stockton Globe
- Weds 20th November: Bath Forum
- Thurs 21st November: THU Bournemouth O2 Academy