Peter Doherty's 2023 UK & Ireland solo tour dates: How to buy tickets

Pete Doherty is embarking on a new solo tour. Picture: Stephane Feugère/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines rocker has announced The Battered Songbook Tour for 2023, which will include a date at the Royal Albert Hall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pete Doherty has announced his first solo tour dates in 10 years.

The Libertines rocker will set out on the The Battered Songbook Tour for 2023, playing gig which will start at the Limelight in Belfast and culminate in a show at the historic Royal Albert Hall.

The gigs promise to "take audiences on an unforgettable ride" into Doherty's world with friends and special guests often expected to join him on occasion.

Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale Friday 24th February at 10am and are available from: https://linktr.ee/peterdohertyofficial

The intimate 'Songbook' tours will also see Doherty play songs from across his back catalogue, including classics from The Libertines, Babyshambles and his previous collaborations and solo projects.

𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚍 𝚂𝚘𝚗𝚐𝙱𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚃𝚘𝚞𝚛.



Tickets for all UK and Ireland dates on-sale Friday 24th February at 10am xhttps://t.co/aSZ31yZ0kz pic.twitter.com/syDMPSDQyS — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) February 20, 2023

READ MORE - The Libertines' new album: What we know so far

See Pete Doherty's 2023 solo live dates:

APRIL

Thurs 13th April: Belfast - Limelight

Sat 15th April: Dublin - Opium Rooms

Sat 15th April: Cork - Cyprus Avenue

Tues 18th April: Glasgow - SWG3

Weds 19th April: Stockton - KU Bar

Thurs 21st April: Newcastle - Riverside

Fri 22nd April: Lancaster - Kanteena

Sun 23rd April: Hull - The Welly Club

Mon 24th April: Norwich - The Waterfront

Weds 26th April: Manchester - O2 Ritz

Thurs 27th April: Liverpool (Anfield) - The Church

Sat 29th April: Bristol - O2 Academy

Sun 30th April: Falmouth - Princess Pavilion

MAY

Tues 2nd May: Oxford - O2 Academy

Weds 3rd May: Sheffield - O2 Academy

Thurs 4th May: Birmingham - O2 Institute

Fri 5th May: London - Royal Albert Hall

READ MORE - The Libertines recall "wild" Albion Rooms gigs: "The neighbour tried to break down the door with an axe"

Last year The Libertines celebrated 20 years of their debut album with a huge show at London's Wembley Arena and Radio X marked the milestone with a special podcast.

The seven-episode series, hosted by Radio X’s Sunta Templeton, will lifted the lid on the recording process of the era-defining debut album through interviews with Carl, Peter, John and Gary, plus James Endeacott (the A&R who discovered the band) and Anthony Thornton (the band’s biographer).

Listeners can hear stories from before the sell-out shows, before the world tours, before the massive singles, before the headlines, before the highs and before the fall outs.

All seven episodes of Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines are available now, exclusively on Global Player.

You can also watch its accompanying documentary here:

READ MORE: The Libertines and Underworld for The Secret Garden Party 2023