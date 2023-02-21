Peter Doherty's 2023 UK & Ireland solo tour dates: How to buy tickets
21 February 2023, 09:54 | Updated: 21 February 2023, 10:05
The Libertines rocker has announced The Battered Songbook Tour for 2023, which will include a date at the Royal Albert Hall.
Pete Doherty has announced his first solo tour dates in 10 years.
The Libertines rocker will set out on the The Battered Songbook Tour for 2023, playing gig which will start at the Limelight in Belfast and culminate in a show at the historic Royal Albert Hall.
The gigs promise to "take audiences on an unforgettable ride" into Doherty's world with friends and special guests often expected to join him on occasion.
Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale Friday 24th February at 10am and are available from: https://linktr.ee/peterdohertyofficial
The intimate 'Songbook' tours will also see Doherty play songs from across his back catalogue, including classics from The Libertines, Babyshambles and his previous collaborations and solo projects.
See Pete Doherty's 2023 solo live dates:
APRIL
- Thurs 13th April: Belfast - Limelight
- Sat 15th April: Dublin - Opium Rooms
- Sat 15th April: Cork - Cyprus Avenue
- Tues 18th April: Glasgow - SWG3
- Weds 19th April: Stockton - KU Bar
- Thurs 21st April: Newcastle - Riverside
- Fri 22nd April: Lancaster - Kanteena
- Sun 23rd April: Hull - The Welly Club
- Mon 24th April: Norwich - The Waterfront
- Weds 26th April: Manchester - O2 Ritz
- Thurs 27th April: Liverpool (Anfield) - The Church
- Sat 29th April: Bristol - O2 Academy
- Sun 30th April: Falmouth - Princess Pavilion
MAY
- Tues 2nd May: Oxford - O2 Academy
- Weds 3rd May: Sheffield - O2 Academy
- Thurs 4th May: Birmingham - O2 Institute
- Fri 5th May: London - Royal Albert Hall
Last year The Libertines celebrated 20 years of their debut album with a huge show at London's Wembley Arena and Radio X marked the milestone with a special podcast.
The seven-episode series, hosted by Radio X’s Sunta Templeton, will lifted the lid on the recording process of the era-defining debut album through interviews with Carl, Peter, John and Gary, plus James Endeacott (the A&R who discovered the band) and Anthony Thornton (the band’s biographer).
Listeners can hear stories from before the sell-out shows, before the world tours, before the massive singles, before the headlines, before the highs and before the fall outs.
All seven episodes of Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines are available now, exclusively on Global Player.
