The Libertines and Underworld for The Secret Garden Party 2023

By Jenny Mensah

The festival has announced its return in 2022 with a Star Wars theme. Find out who's playing the festival so far and how to buy tickets.

The Secret Garden Party has announced more details about its event next year.

The festival returned in 2022 for the first time in five years and organisers headliners since confirmed details of its 2023 instalment, with Underworld and The Libertines set to top the bill.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far and how to buy tickets.

When is The Secret Garden Party 2023?

The festival, which takes place at Mill Hill Field in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire is set for 20th - 23rd July 2023.

Who is headlining Secret Garden Party 2023?

When do Secret Garden Party tickets go on sale?

Having already sold out of the pre-sale ticket allocation, remaining tickets will go on general sale Friday 2nd December at 10am. They will be available via www.secretgardenparty.com.

What is Secret Garden Party's theme next year?

The festival has chosen a Star Wars theme, calling its 2023 instalment: Episode XVII: A New Hope.

The Head Gardener said of 2023's event: "Whilst firmly going back to our roots for next summer’s party, we are also boldly going where no party has gone before.

“The Dance-Off are back, as are Chai Wallahs, Feast of Fools,The Village Circus, The Dog House, and new heroes such as The Provibers with The Vibrary. The old Collosillyum is being reimagined and born anew as Circus Maximus.

"We’ve signed up celestial sonic innovators and techno pioneers Underworld to headline this caper, with romantic British punk royalty The Libertines, and one of the most celebrated international live outfits, Fat Freddy’s Drop.”

