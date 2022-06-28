The Libertines' Pete Doherty is "happy to support" Indie Sleaze

The Libertines Pete Doherty has talked about Indie Sleaze at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images

The Libertines rocker has talked about the apparent phenomenon and joked that he's been "spearheading" it for years.

Pete Doherty has commented on the Indie Sleaze trend and has dubbed himself one of its forerunners.

The Libertines frontman caught up with NME at Glastonbury 2022, where they bent his ear about everything from writing sessions with the band to his new memoir.

Asked what he thinks of the Indie Sleaze trend, which sees Gen Z kids adopting the fashion tastes and music of the '00s, he said: "I’ve been spearheading indie sleaze for years! I wasn’t aware that it had officially been tagged as that but I’m happy to support it."

The Libertines opened Glastonbury's Other Stage on Friday, after a pre-recorded video message from Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky, who asked the crowd to "spread truth" about the war.

Quizzed if he felt it added an extra bit of gravitas to their set, he replied: "Absolutely. It was like when Jeremy Corbyn did a speech before us when we played a big festival at Tranmere Rovers’ Ground.

"Sadly he lost to the Tories that year, but it looks like the Tories took a bit of a panning last night [in the by-election] and lost some seats.

The band are celebrating 20 years of Up The Bracket with anniversary dates across the UK, including a show which will see them play Wembley Stadium.

Talking to Radio X's George Godfrey about the gigs, which will see them play Manchester, London's Wembley Stadium, Carl Barât gushed: "It’s exciting man. We’ve never actually played Wembley, so there’s a bit of a homecoming vibe as well. It’s really special for the 20th anniversary. Yeah, we wouldn’t have dreamed it.”

On what to expect from the shows themselves, he teased: "I think we’re going to be looking at the full album and maybe some B-sides. We’re gonna play some of the songs that everyone knows and loves. You know, if you’re gonna come up to Wembley, you might as well end it with a bang."

The band also plan to release a Super Deluxe Edition of the 2002 album and the rocker reminisced about how important it was having Mick Jones produce the record as he formally introduced him to The Clash's music.

“It was magical," revealed the rocker. "I can’t imagine anyone else could have done it.

"Anyone else holding together a band who were that messed up for a better word and understanding that it was all about being greater than the sum of our parts and understanding that energy and not just trying to manipulate your sound, but recording it truthfully... I think Mick was the master of that.”

The Libertines' 2022 Up The Brackets dates:

1st July Manchester Castlefield Bowl

23rd July London Wembley Arena

30th July Bristol O2 Academy SOLD OUT

5th August Cardiff University Great Hall

8th August Edinburgh O2 Academy

The Libertines also continue their festival dates this summer:

6th August - Bingley Weekender, Bingley

28th August - Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

2nd September - Godiva Festival, Coventry

