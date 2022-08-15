Libertines announce last minute outdoor UK show this week

The Libertines have announced a Margate show. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have announced a new date in Margate. Find out how to get tickets.

The Libertines have announced a last minute gig in Margate this week.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun outfit will play an intimate outdoor show on the bandstand just outside their Albion Rooms hotel this Wednesday 17th August from 4pm.

Tickets for the matinee gig are on sale now as well as tickets for an After Party at the Albion Rooms on the same day.

𝚂𝙷𝙾𝚆 𝙰𝙽𝙽𝙾𝚄𝙽𝙲𝙴𝙼𝙴𝙽𝚃: This Wednesday at @theovalct9 in Cliftonville the boys are on the bandstand just infront of @Albion_Rooms_ for an exclusive matinee performance.



Very limited tickets on sale now via @dicefm - https://t.co/QCtw6CIQZB pic.twitter.com/6dKP9Xln8p — Libertines (@libertines) August 15, 2022

It comes after the band announced a gig at Liverpool Camp and Furnace on Thursday 1st September with support from Calboa and special guest James Walsh from Starsailor.

𝚂𝙷𝙾𝚆 𝙰𝙽𝙽𝙾𝚄𝙽𝙲𝙴𝙼𝙴𝙽𝚃: We're heading to Liverpool @CampandFurnace in support of our dear friends @tonicmusicmh, tickets on sale now via @dicefm x



🎟️ https://t.co/ZDttNPqDmV pic.twitter.com/hQnqu8eqz9 — Libertines (@libertines) August 12, 2022

The rockers - made up of Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, John Hassall and Gary Powell - are currently celebrating 20 years of there seminal album, Up The Bracket, and their next dates will take them to the likes of Victorious Festival and dates in France, Denmark, Italy and more.

