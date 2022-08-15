Libertines announce last minute outdoor UK show this week

15 August 2022, 14:01 | Updated: 15 August 2022, 14:09

The Libertines
The Libertines have announced a Margate show. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have announced a new date in Margate. Find out how to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Libertines have announced a last minute gig in Margate this week.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun outfit will play an intimate outdoor show on the bandstand just outside their Albion Rooms hotel this Wednesday 17th August from 4pm.

Tickets for the matinee gig are on sale now as well as tickets for an After Party at the Albion Rooms on the same day.

READ MORE: The Libertines tease two last minute UK shows

It comes after the band announced a gig at Liverpool Camp and Furnace on Thursday 1st September with support from Calboa and special guest James Walsh from Starsailor.

READ MORE: How did The Libertines come up with their name?

The rockers - made up of Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, John Hassall and Gary Powell - are currently celebrating 20 years of there seminal album, Up The Bracket, and their next dates will take them to the likes of Victorious Festival and dates in France, Denmark, Italy and more.

READ MORE: The Libertines' Pete Doherty is "happy to support" Indie Sleaze

