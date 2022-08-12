The Libertines tease two last minute UK shows

12 August 2022, 13:44

Libertines' Pete Doherty at Glastonbury 2022
Libertines' Pete Doherty at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Look Back into the Sun rockers have revealed they will be announcing two more shows "very soon".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Libertines are to play "two last-minute shows" in the UK.

The Can't Stand Me Now rockers have been playing a number of shows across the UK and Europe this summer, but have now they've teased they will play another pair of gigs "very soon".

Taking to the band's official Twitter account, they said: "2 last minute UK shows to be announced very soon, where we heading?"

READ MORE: How did The Libertines come up with their name?

There's no telling where the band will go on these two dates, but what is for certain is where they're already headed.

The rockers - made up of Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, John Hassall and Gary Powell - are currently celebrating 20 years of there seminal album, Up The Bracket, and their next dates will take them to the likes of Victorious Festival and dates in France, Denmark, Italy and more.

The Camden outfit played a notable gig at Wembley Arena, where they were joined on stage by Jamie T for a rendition of Don't Look Back Into The Sun.

READ MORE: The Libertines' Pete Doherty is "happy to support" Indie Sleaze

