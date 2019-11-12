WATCH: Liam Gallagher enlists "brothers & sisters" to help sing Oasis' Acquiesce for first time without Noel

The Manchester rocker played the much-loved Oasis track for the first time ever as a solo artist at his Cardiff gig last night.

Liam Gallagher has performed Acquiesce for the first time ever as a solo artist.

The former Oasis frontman played Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena, playing songs from the iconic Manchester band, his first solo album As You Were and its follow-up Why Me? Why Not.

Most notably, the rocker surprised fans with a rendition of the Manchester band's famous B-side for the first time without his brother, which marked its first performance by an Oasis member since 2006.

Enlisting the help of the crowd to sing the chorus, which is originally sung by his estranged brother Noel, Liam even ensured they could see the song's lyrics up on the screen.

Watch our clip of Liam performing the track above, courtesy of Kev Lewis.

Introducing the track, Gallagher told the crowd: "People banging on about me going 'when you gonna do that tune? I go, "well our kid's not here'.

"But I've got loads of brothers and sisters down there and they'll help us do it. The words are gonna be on the fucking screen so no excuses."

Gallagher also played Oasis tracks Gas Panic for the first time since 2002 as well as Beady Eye song The World's Not Set in Stone for the first time as a solo artist, plus he gave his Be Still song its live debut.

Get Liam Gallagher's setlist from Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 11 Nov 2019:

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (with Bonehead)

2. Halo

3. Shockwave

4. Wall of Glass

5. For What It's Worth

6. Morning Glory (with Bonehead)

7. Columbia (with Bonehead)

8. Stand by Me (with Bonehead)

9. Once

10. Now That I've Found You

11. One of Us

12. The World's Not Set in Stone (Beady Eye song) (First time as solo artist)

13. Greedy Soul

14. Be Still (live debut)

15. The River

16. Gas Panic! (with Bonehead) (First time by an Oasis member since 2002)

17. Wonderwall (with Bonehead)

Encore:

18. Acquiesce (with Bonehead) (First time by an Oasis member since 2006)

19. Roll With It (with Bonehead)

20. Supersonic (with Bonehead)

21. Champagne Supernova