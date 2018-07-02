VIDEO: Liam Gallagher Leads TRNSMT Crowds In Wonderwall Singalong

Watch the former Oasis rocker headline the second day of the Glasgow Green Festival.

Liam Gallagher topped the bill on Saturday night of TRNSMT 2018.

The former Oasis frontman took to the stage at the Scottish festival, saying: "So this is the famous Glasgow Green then? I've heard a lot about it."

Playing a selection of hits from his 25-year-long career, the Manchester legend treated fans to solo tracks in Wall Of Glass and Greedy Soul alongside Oasis classics such as Rock 'n' Roll Star and Wonderwall.

Watch the crowd sing-a-long during his epic performance of Wonderwall, which ended his epic 17-song set, above.

Liam praised his Scottish fans after the set, calling the gig "beyond BIG".

I have nothing but LOVE for my Scottish brothers n sisters you were as always beyond BIG stay young as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 1, 2018

Liam Gallagher at TRNSMT Festival 2018. Picture: Ryan Johnston/Press

Gallagher's TRNSMT show came a day after his epic headline set at London's Finsbury Park on Friday (29 June), where his "biblical brother" Richard Ashcroft played a surprise acoustic four-song set.

Watch The Verve legend play Lucky Man below:

Watch him play the emotional anthem, The Drugs Don't Work:

See the crowds singalong to Bitter Sweet Symphony

After the gig, Liam took to Twitter to share his love for the London crowds saying there were "no words" to describe the crowd.