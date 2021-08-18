Liam Gallagher's setlist for his free NHS Gig at The O2, London

Liam Gallagher played his free NHS gig on Tuesday 17 August. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis rocker played his first official gig since 2020. Find out what he played at the special NHS show here.

Liam Gallagher played his long-awaited free gig for NHS workers last night (Tuesday 17 August).

The former Oasis frontman vowed to thank frontline medical workers for their sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic, and despite the date being postponed, he was finally able to make good on his promise.

The Manchester legend played a selection of hits from throughout his career, with a 20-song set which included Oasis classics as well as his solo tracks.

But what exactly did he play and when? Get the setlist for Liam Gallagher's free NHS gig at The O2, London here.

Liam Gallagher performing Stand By Me at O2 Arena in London tonight.



🎥 gov1888 pic.twitter.com/cFe6lvosGk — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) August 17, 2021

What was the setlist for Liam Gallagher's NHS gig?

1. Hello (Oasis song)

2. Morning Glory (Oasis song)

3. Columbia (Oasis song)

4. Wall of Glass

5. Halo

6. Shockwave

7. Paper Crown

8. Why Me? Why Not.

9. Stand by Me (Oasis song)

10. Fade Away (Oasis song)

11. Greedy Soul

12. The River

13. Once

Encore:

14. Go Let It Out (Oasis song)

15. Acquiesce (Oasis song)

16. Supersonic (Oasis song)

17. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

18. Roll With It (Oasis song)

19. Live Forever (Oasis song)

Encore 2:

20. Wonderwall (Oasis song)