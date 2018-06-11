Liam Gallagher's Huge Manchester Support Acts Announced

11 June 2018, 13:47

Liam Gallagher 2017
Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Press

Find out who's joining the former Oasis frontman at his homecoming show this August at Manchester's Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Richard Ashcroft is among the acts set to support Liam Gallagher in Manchester this Summer.

The Verve legend will join the former Oasis frontman at his homecoming show on 18 August, alongside grime star Bugzy Malone and Twisted Wheel.

See the line-up poster, which was shared by the See Tickets Twitter page:

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger joked about why Liam Gallagher wasnt supporting them in his home city last month, but we think he may have had a point, considering Man United are bitter rivals with his beloved Man City.

The Rolling Stones pose with Liam Gallagher
The Rolling Stones pose with Liam Gallagher. Picture: Dave Hogan/Press

The Rolling Stones frontman thanked the Oasis legend after his support slot at the London Stadium, saying: "He wouldn't step foot in Old Trafford Stadium, so here we are in West Ham".

Watch our footage of the moment below:

On the night, Gallagher also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack on the one year anniversary of the atrocity, which saw 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concer.

See him perform Live Forever at the stadium here:

Liam Gallagher 2017

