Liam Gallagher to release MTV Unplugged album

Liam Gallagher MTV Unplugged album artwork. Picture: Twitter/Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman is giving fans the chance to pre-order the live album from his special, stripped-back performance in Hull.

Liam Gallagher has announced that he's set to release his MTV Unplugged album.

The former Oasis rocker joined the likes of Nirvana, R.E.M., Biffy Clyro and Alanis Morissette to play the special acoustic gigs, with his set taking place in Hull last year.

Now the Shockwave singer has revealed his set will be available to own very soon.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "Listen up Brothers and Sisters, I have good news You can pre-order the MTV unplugged gig from tomorrow enjoy LG x"

You can pre-order the MTV unplugged gig from tomorrow enjoy LG x pic.twitter.com/1J9ARRIQUo — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 12, 2020

The album tracklist is yet to be released, but it's likely to follow the original setlist of the his gig, which included songs from his solo career with iconic tracks from his Oasis days.

See the setlist for Liam Gallagher's MTV Unplugged gig at Hull City Hall:

1. Wall of Glass

2. Greedy Soul

3. Bold

4. For What It's Worth

5. Now That I've Found You (Live debut)

6. Why Me? Why Not. (Live debut)

7. One of Us (Live debut)

8. Natural Mystic (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover) (Tour debut)

9. Sad Song (Oasis song) (with Bonehead) (First time ever with Liam on vocals)

10. Some Might Say (Oasis song) (with Bonehead)

11. Cast No Shadow (Oasis song) (with Bonehead) (Tour debut)

12. Once (Live debut)

13. Gone (Live debut)

14. Stand by Me (Oasis song) (with Bonehead) (First time by an Oasis member since 2001)

15. Champagne Supernova (Oasis song)

