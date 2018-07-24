VIDEO: Liam Gallagher Livid After Fish Thrown On Stage

The former Oasis frontman wasn't pleased when the animal was chucked on stage during his Benicàssim set.

Liam Gallagher gave the crowd at Benicàssim a piece of his mind after someone threw a "stinky fish" on stage.

The former Oasis frontman was about to perform their Cigarettes & Alcohol track, when he stopped the band and said: "So which dickhead threw the fish here then?

"Fucking stinky, smelly fish man. Now listen right, it aint that fucking bad. Don't be throwing fish on stage, mate.

"I've seen a lot worse than this shit, alright? I can't be singing while there's a fucking fish there".

See the moment it was captured in a video shared on YouTube by Maybe Definitely above.

When Liam Gallagher isn't too busy shouting at his own audience, he's giving it large to the crowds at The Killers' gigs.

The Rock N' Roll star made a brief appearance on stage with the Las Vegas rockers at Latitude festival, but declined to sing with them.

Re-live the moment here:

And it looks like his rock 'n' roll attitude rubbed off on The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci, who last week shared a video of himself drinking his own sweat.

Let's hope there's no fish manage to make it through security when Liam plays the UK's inaugural RiZe festival, where he tops the bill on 17 August 2018.