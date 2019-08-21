Liam Gallagher unveils his own Adidas brand trainers

21 August 2019, 14:44 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 16:52

Liam Gallagher Adidas Spezial trainers
Liam Gallagher Adidas Spezial trainers. Picture: Adidas.co.uk

An LG version of Adidas Spezial trainers will be available next week.

Liam Gallagher is set to release his own branded Adidas trainers.

The LG Adidas Spezial will be available to buy from Friday 30 August.

In a video posted on his Instagram, the man behind the Spezial line, Gary Aspden, delivers the first pair of trainers to Liam, backstage at his gig in Hackney in June.

Unpacking the trainers - which are all-white with a picture of Gallagher on the tongue - Liam says “That is f**kin’ bad, man. Love the white sole.”

The former Oasis frontman sums up the new line by saying: “Best looking motherf**ker on the planet, best looking trainer on the planet.”

The Liam Gallagher Adidas Spezial edition will be available to order from the brand’s official online store here from 30 August.

Liam Gallagher 2019
Liam Gallagher 2019. Picture: Press

