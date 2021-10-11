Liam Gallagher announces huge Manchester and Glasgow shows for 2022

Due to the enormous demand for his two Knebworth shows, Liam has announced further dates - including a massive hometown gig.

Hot off the back of his two Knebworth shows selling out, Liam Gallagher has announced further UK tour dates for 2022.

The former Oasis man will take his third solo album - titled C'mon You Know - to Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 1 June and Glasgow's Hampden Park on Sunday 26 June 2022.

The Manchester show will take place at the home of Gallagher's beloved Manchester City and will see The Streets and Goat Girl also on the bill. The show comes days before Liam headlines two massive sold-out gigs at Knebworth Park on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 June.

The Hampden Park show will also see Kasabian and Goat Girl perform alongside the Oasis legend.

Liam says of the new dates: “I'm super proud to announce I’m doing a gig in my hometown of Manchester - home of the champions of English football Manchester City. Also can't wait to play Glasgow’s famous Hampden Park."

Tickets for the Manchester and Glasgow shows will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 15 October from the following outlets:

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.gigsandtours.com

www.livenation.co.uk

www.gigsinscotland.com

Liam Gallagher UK tour dates 2022

1 June 2022 Etihad Stadium, Manchester (with The Streets and Goat Girl)

3 June 2022 Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4 June 2022 Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24 June 2022 Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 June 2022 Hampden Park, Glasgow

Organisers have announced an exchange scheme for Liam Gallagher tickets: "If you are a ticket holder for Knebworth and wish to exchange your general admission ticket for the same at either Manchester or Glasgow please contact your point of purchase via the relevant links below by noon Wednesday 13th October and an exchange can be facilitated."

Exchanges can be made via www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Liam Gallagher has also revealed details of his third solo album, C'mon You Know, which is to be released on 27 May 2022. The album is the follow-up to 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not and is currently available to pre-order via LiamGallagher.com.