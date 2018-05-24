Liam Gallagher & The Killers To Play Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Brandon Flowers and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Marcelo HernandezTheo Wargo/Getty Images

The former Oasis man and Brandon Flowers’ crew will be hitting the racetrack in September…

Liam Gallagher and The Killers are set to perform at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

The former Oasis fronrman and the Mr. Brightside legends are among some of the stars lined up to take to the stage across the weekend of racing in September, when the world’s top racing drivers descend on the Asian country.

The Singapore Grand Prix runs from 14 to 16 September and will also feature several home grown artists, as well as international superstars such as Dua Lipa, Simply Red, and Martin Garrix.

On the action-packed weekend’s opening day, festivities are set to be kicked off by Mandopop star Jay Chou, alongside jazz singer and Singapore native Joanna Dong, who was a member of Jay’s Sing! China team last year.

The Killers - who last graced the Singapore Grand Prix stage in 2013 - will take to the stage alongside Wall Of Glass hitmaker Liam on 15 September, whilst EDM star Martin Garrix and New Rules singer Dua Lipa will close the celebrations the following day.

Also in the line-up are the likes of Young Fathers, The Sugarhill Gang, Sekai No Owari, and ABBA tribute act Björn Again.

For Liam, 45, and The Killers, their attendance at the Grand Prix comes after the For What It’s Worth singer joined the band on stage Lollapalooza Festival in Brazil at the end of March.

Liam surprised the group with his appearance, and frontman Brandon Flowers could be heard in a video saying: "F**king Liam Gallagher!”

Gallagher paid the band a visit after they paid tribute with a surprise version of Wonderwall at the Chilean leg of Lollapalooza Festival, after he was forced to cut his set short.

Flowers then proceeded with a cover of Oasis' Gas Panic! from the 2000 album Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants, which hasn't been performed by Liam and his former bandmates - including his older brother Noel Gallagher - since their 2002 gig in Stockholm.

The Singapore F1 Grand Prix will take place from 14 to 16 September, and tickets are available now.