Liam Gallagher is hopeful for an Oasis reunion "more than ever"

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher in Tokyo in 1994. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman has responded to a fan when asked about reuniting the Manchester band.

Liam Gallagher is sharing his desires for an Oasis reunion once again.

The former frontman of the Manchester band isn't backwards about coming forwards when it comes to the rockers back together, and it seems like he's more sure than ever that it can happen one day.

Asked on Twitter how hopeful he is about performing with his ex bandmates and his brother Noel once again, he replied: "More than ever".

More than ever — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2020

The admission came on the same day (29 May) that Liam reached out to his estranged brother on his 52nd birthday.

Taking to the platform, he wrote: "Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x".

Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2020

That's not the only bridge building Liam appears to have been doing this week, also reaching out to Robbie Williams to send him "love" and "light".

He wrote on Twitter: "Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x".

And it looks like Robbie Williams appreciated the kind words, responding: "Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you .Your fan rob"

Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you .Your fan rob ❤️ — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) May 27, 2020

Gallagher may have been referring to Williams' father Pete Conway opening up about his battle with Parkinson's recently.

According to Stoke on Trent Live, the 70-year-old entertainer said of his diagnosis: "A lot of people close to me didn’t even know I had it. I was diagnosed three years ago and, to be honest, I knew it was coming on. It was just one of those things."

He added: "The symptoms come and go, it’s just a bit of a nuisance more than anything. Rob mentioned it in an interview last week, but I’ve had it for a long time and I’m just carrying on as normal.“It’s not a secret and it was going to come out at some point - I just put up with it really."

