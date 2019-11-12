Liam Gallagher kicks off 2019 UK tour in Cardiff: Get his full setlist

12 November 2019, 08:59 | Updated: 12 November 2019, 11:51

Get the setlist from Liam Gallagher's gig at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 11 November
Get the setlist from Liam Gallagher's gig at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 11 November. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis rocker played the Motorpoint Arena, where he performed Acquiesce for the first time. Get the setlist here.

Liam Gallagher kicked off his UK tour dates on Monday (11 November).

The former Oasis frontman played Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena, playing songs from the iconic Manchester band, his first solo album As You Were and its follow-up Why Me? Why Not.

Gallagher played Oasis tracks Gas Panic for the first time since 2002 and Acquiesce for the first time ever as a solo artist -a song which usually sees his brother Noel singing the chorus.

Plus, he played Beady Eye song The World's Not Set in Stone for the first time as a solo artist and gave his Be Still song its live debut.

After the gig Liam took to Twitter to praise the crowds, writing: "Cardiff you have restored my faith in the human race you were biblical stay young LG x"

See an image of the setlist, which was shared below:

Get Liam Gallagher's setlist from Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 11 Nov 2019:

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (with Bonehead)

2. Halo

3. Shockwave

4. Wall of Glass

5. For What It's Worth

6. Morning Glory (with Bonehead)

7. Columbia (with Bonehead)

8. Stand by Me (with Bonehead)

9. Once

10. Now That I've Found You

11. One of Us

12. The World's Not Set in Stone (Beady Eye song) (First time as solo artist)

13. Greedy Soul

14. Be Still (live debut)

15. The River

16. Gas Panic! (with Bonehead) (First time by an Oasis member since 2002)

17. Wonderwall (with Bonehead)

Encore:

18. Acquiesce (with Bonehead) (First time by an Oasis member since 2006)

19. Roll With It (with Bonehead)

20. Supersonic (with Bonehead)

21. Champagne Supernova

