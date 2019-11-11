Liam Gallagher asks fans to donate their parka jackets and coats to the homeless

The former Oasis frontman has teamed up with homeless charities for the initiative, giving fans the chance to meet him and see him live.

Liam Gallagher has launched an appeal asking fans to donate their jackets and coats to the homeless.

The former Oasis singer has teamed up with various charities, including Shelter and Centre Point for the Part With Your Parka initiative, which seeks to help keep those who sleep on the streets warm this winter.

The Wall of Glass singer will also give his generous fans a possible chance to see him play a date on his UK tour, and the chance to come face to face with the man himself in a special meet and greet.

Get more information on where to donate here.

The Shockwave singer shared a poster on social media this weekend which read: "Calling all Parka Monkeys. No one plans on being homeless. Yet 5,000 people in the UK sleep on the streets on any given night. We’re asking you to help this winter by donating a coat or parka. In return for your donation, you’ll have the chance to win a pair of tickets, plus a meet and greet with Liam (one winner for each show on the UK Nov tour).”

Cardiff Cardiff Cardiff c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the Manchester legend kicks off his string of dates in Cardiff at the Motorpoint Arena tonight (Monday 11 November), where he’s already tweeted his excitement ahead of the show.

Cardiff Cardiff Cardiff c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 11, 2019

The One Of Us singer will be supported by Miles Kane and the DMA’s, with the Scouse rocker joining him on his huge dates at The O2, London and the Aussie three-piece opening up for him in Manchester.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena* - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena* - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates