Liam Gallagher announces unique limited edition of Knebworth 22 live album

Liam Gallagher performing live at Knebworth in June 2022. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

The "Access All Areas" edition is a unique "Digital Pressing" that includes Liam's own voice notes on the mammoth shows from June last year.

Liam Gallagher has announced a unique limited edition of his new Knebworth 22 live album.

The "Access All Areas" edition is a Digital Pressing, released on 14th August, which will include the singer's reflections on the mammoth shows from June 2022, from arriving on site, to prompting mass singalongs with 170,000 fans.

In addition to Liam's thoughts, fans who attended the two shows last summer were encouraged to submit their own memories of the event in the form of voice notes, which have been mixed in with the live audio to create an innovative listening experience.

Radio X will be playing out highlights from the Access All Areas version of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth 22 album The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell on Thursday 17th August from 8pm. Apart from the Digital Pressing, Radio X will be the only place you'll be able to hear this unique version of Gallagher's live album.

The Digital Pressing version of the album also includes two exclusive tracks, the Oasis classic Stand By Me and Liam’s solo track Diamond in the Dark.

The limited edition Access All Areas version of Knebworth 22 is available from 10am on Monday 14th August exclusively via the tradable marketplace Serenade.

There's more info at the Serenade site here: https://artists.serenade.co/liamgallagher/

Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 Access All Areas Edition. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher Knebworth 22 Access All Areas Track Listing:

Liam Voice Note