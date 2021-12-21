Liam Gallagher's All You're Dreaming Of named one of the most distracting Christmas driving songs

Shakin' Stevens, Liam Gallagher and Chris Rea: not good to have on in the car at Christmas, apparently. Picture: Katja Ogrin/PA Images/AF Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

Shakin' Stevens and Chris Rea are also going to cause you problems if you listen to them in the car at Christmas, according to a survey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

A new poll claims that festive songs by Liam Gallagher, Shakin' Stevens and Chris Rea can be risky to listen to when you're driving.

Using data from Spotify, a new survey by PassMeFast analysed the most popular Christmas playlists on the platform. The results, comprising of 835 different recordings, were then scored in terms of danceability, high energy, and how emotionally charged they are and given an average "distraction" percentage.

Shakin' Stevens' 1985 chart-topper Merry Christmas Everyone is claimed to have the highest score of the songs surveyed, with a distraction factor of 76%.

The most distracting songs are energetic, emotionally charged and have a low danceability, with an irregular beat or tempo. With as many as 2.8 million journeys expected to be made on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day by Brits this year, it's certainly a cautionary tale.

José Feliciano's 1970 hit Feliz Navidad came second, but following hot on its heels is Liam Gallagher's 2020 Christmas epic All You're Dreaming Of, which scored a distraction factor of 70%.

.Also in the Top 10 of potentially dangerous driving tunes for the season are Michael Jackon's Rockin' Robin (67.1%), Elton John's classic Step Into Christmas (65.7%) and The Waitresses' new wave favourite Christmas Wrapping (65.3%)

Ironically, Chris Rea's automotive favourite, Driving Home For Christmas is named as the sixth most distracting song to listen to while behind of the wheel, according to the stats.

The Top 10 most distracting Christmas driving songs

Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone: 76.4% José Feliciano - Feliz Navidad: 75.7% Liam Gallagher - All You're Dreaming Of: 69.5% Michael Jackson - Rockin' Robin: 67.1% Mariah Carey(feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson) - Oh Santa!: 66.3% Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas: 66.1% Gary Barlow - Incredible Christmas: 66.1% Michael Bublé - The More You Give (The More You'll Have): 65.8% Elton John - Step into Christmas: 65.7% The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping: 65.3%

On the flip side, the same data also calculated the LEAST distracting Christmas driving songs, based on the same criteria.

Veteran crooner Bing Crosby is the ideal soundtrack for hitting the road over Christmas, having made the Top 10 three times with the David Bowie duet Little Drummer Boy, Walking In A Winter Wonderland and It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas all making the chart.

Also in the Top 10 are Mud's evergreen Lonely This Christmas and Liam Payne's version of Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow.

The least distracting Christmas tune, however, Nat King Cole's recording of the silly All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth.

PassMeFast warn Christmas music lovers: "It’s tempting to get carried away when an upbeat song comes on in the car, but if this leads to driving without due care and attention, you could land yourself with a hefty £5,000 fine."

The Top 10 least distracting Christmas driving songs